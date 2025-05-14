Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 17:40
0,253 Euro
+1,44 % +0,004
PR Newswire
14.05.2025
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Aker Carbon Capture or ACC) on 9 May 2025 regarding the agreement to sell ACC's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA (the Transaction) and a proposed dividend payment of NOK 2.86 per share to ACC's shareholders, in aggregate approx. NOK 1.7 billion.

The Board of Directors of Aker Carbon Capture has today resolved to propose to ACC's extraordinary general meeting, to be summoned in due course (the EGM), an extraordinary dividend. Subject to the EGM's approval of the audited interim balance sheet as of 14 May 2025 and the proposed dividend, the dividend payment is expected to be made on or about 20 June 2025.

Below is key information relating to the proposed dividend payment.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Approval date: The proposed dividend is subject to approval by the EGM expected to be held on 6 June 2025

Last day including right: 6 June 2025

Ex-date: 10 June 2025

Record Date: 11 June 2025

Payment date: On or about 20 June 2025, after the audited interim balance has been registered in the Register of Company Accounts

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS.

0n 9 May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, will acquire the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS. The agreement forms part of an overall solution for Aker Carbon Capture ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--key-information-relating-to-payment-of-cash-dividend,c4150603

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-key-information-relating-to-payment-of-cash-dividend-302455508.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
