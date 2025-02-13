WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Thursday fourth-quarter net income available for common shareholders of $63.5 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $62.1 million or $0.76 per share last year.For the fourth quarter, FFO was $147.6 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $134.9 million or $1.64 per share for the fourth quarter 2023.Total revenues for the quarter were $311.4 million compared to $291.8 million last year.Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $3.00 - $3.12 and FFO per share of $7.10 - $7.22.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX