CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is poised to unveil cutting-edge AI capabilities in China through a strategic alliance with Alibaba (BABA), a move crafted to navigate the country's distinctive regulatory framework.While Apple devices overseas leverage a sophisticated blend of proprietary Apple Intelligence and OpenAI's ChatGPT, Chinese regulations compel foreign firms to collaborate with local partners when deploying advanced AI technologies. In response, Apple and Alibaba have jointly submitted their co-developed AI features to Chinese authorities-a process anticipated to extend over several months.Earlier, Apple explored potential partnerships with local AI innovators such as DeepSeek and Baidu, but neither met the company's exacting standards. This collaboration with Alibaba not only fulfills regulatory obligations but also capitalizes on Alibaba's extensive e-commerce data to offer more personalized user experiences. The market response has been notably positive, with Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares surging by as much as 8.6% and Apple's stock registering modest gains.This partnership arrives at a critical juncture for Apple, which saw its dominance in China wane after a 17% drop in annual shipments in 2024-a decline that enabled domestic rivals like Vivo to gain ground. By integrating Alibaba's data-driven insights into its AI offerings,Apple aims to rejuvenate its market appeal in China, potentially spurring future iPhone sales and reestablishing its competitive edge in one of the company's most vital markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX