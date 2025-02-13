WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $611 million, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $595 million, or $3.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $4.04 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $3.010 billion from $2.848 billion last year.Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $611 Mln. vs. $595 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.56 vs. $3.47 last year. -Revenue: $3.010 Bln vs. $2.848 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.98-$3.03Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX