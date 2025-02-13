AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):Earnings: $76 million in Q4 vs. -$291 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q4 vs. -$1.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the period.Revenue: $4.947 billion in Q4 vs. $5.116 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX