Tesla's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on Thursday, climbing 5.47% on NASDAQ trading to reach an intraday high of $350.73. The electric vehicle maker's shares, opening at $345.00, saw significant trading volume exceeding 3.1 million shares. This upward momentum provides welcome relief for investors following recent market pressures. The company's fourth-quarter performance showed modest growth, with revenue reaching $25.71 billion, marking a 2.15% increase compared to the previous year. Analysts maintain an average price target of $277.71 per share, with projected earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year.

European Market Challenges

Despite the positive stock performance, Tesla faces headwinds in key European markets. Early 2025 data reveals concerning trends, with new vehicle registrations plummeting 60% year-over-year in Germany. Similar declines are evident across Europe, with France experiencing a 63% drop and Sweden seeing a 44% decrease. The automotive segment, which constitutes approximately 70% of total revenue, has recorded an 8% decline, raising questions about the company's market position and future growth prospects.

