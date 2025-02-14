Barrick Gold Corporation demonstrated robust financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, with earnings per share reaching $0.46, significantly surpassing analyst expectations of $0.41. The mining giant's quarterly revenue climbed to $3.65 billion, marking a substantial increase from $3.06 billion in the previous year. This impressive growth was largely attributed to favorable gold prices, which helped boost profit margins. The company's full-year revenue reached $12.92 billion, while earnings per share settled at $1.26. Additionally, shareholders will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, scheduled for distribution on March 17, 2025.

Strategic Capital Allocation

In a significant move to enhance shareholder value, Barrick Gold has authorized a new share repurchase program worth up to $1 billion, extending over a twelve-month period. This initiative follows the successful completion of previous buybacks, which saw the company repurchase 21 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone. The announcement was well-received by investors, reflected in a 6.56% stock price increase to $18.19 on the NYSE, highlighting market confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Ad

Fresh Barrick Gold information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Barrick Gold analysis...