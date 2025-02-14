BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening broadly lower on Friday after surging to record highs in the previous session.U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential memo on reciprocal tariffs for more balanced trade, with Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce Secretary nominee, saying he anticipates the investigation will be complete by April 1.It is then up to Trump to decide, as of April 2, when to enact any of the new recommended tariffs, he said.Asian markets were broadly higher, with tech-heavy Hang Seng leading regional gains as U.S. tariff concerns eased.Japanese markets traded lower due to profit taking following a robust rally.The U.S. dollar retreated from elevated level, helping lift gold prices higher in Asian trade. Oil edged higher after settling on a flat note Thursday.Trading later in the day may be impacted by the release of revised quarterly national accounts data from the euro area as well as U.S. reports on retail sales, import and export prices and industrial production.U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight to close near record highs while Treasury yields tumbled as data showed producer prices increased solidly in January, but components of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation reading were relatively tame, adding to hopes the PCE reading may be cooler than currently expected.Sentiment was also buoyed by hopes of a resolution to the Ukraine war and President Trump's decision to delay the implementation of his much-hyped additional tariffs on foreign goods.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the Dow added 0.8 percent.European stocks hit a record high on Thursday amid a flurry of earnings and rising hopes of an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.The pan European STOXX 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX climbed 2.1 percent and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.5 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped half a percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX