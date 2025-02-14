Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ-UPDATE VOR DER ORDENTLICHEN GENERALVERSAMMLUNG 2025 Zürich, 14. Februar 2025 | Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat Anträge von Aktionären zu Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung am 27. März 2025 erhalten. Unabhängig davon hat Lukas Ruflin den Verwaltungsrat darüber informiert, dass er sich an der kommenden Generalversammlung nicht zur Wahl als Verwaltungsratsmitglied stellen wird. Gemäss Artikel 10 der Statuten von Leonteq hat Raiffeisen Schweiz, die per 31.12.2024 29.71% an Leonteq hielt, den folgenden Antrag für die kommende Generalversammlung eingereicht: Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns (Reingewinn und Gewinnvortrag) und der Kapitaleinlagereserven

Die Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft beantragt eine Ausschüttung von CHF 3.00 pro Aktie wie folgt: a. die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von CHF 1.50 pro Aktie aus dem Bilanzgewinn (Reingewinn und Gewinnvortrag); sowie b. die Ausschüttung von CHF 1.50 pro Aktie aus den Kapitaleinlagereserven. Darüber hinaus hat Rainer-Marc Frey, der per 31.12.2024 6.20% an Leonteq hielt, den folgenden Antrag für die kommende Generalversammlung eingereicht: Auflegung eines Aktienrückkaufprogramms

Der Verwaltungsrat sei zu beauftragen, ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm über eine separate Handelslinie im Zeitraum zwischen der ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2025 und Ende 2026 aufzulegen. Das Programm soll ein Volumen von maximal 5'000'000 Namenaktien mit Nennwert von je CHF 1.00 und einen maximalen Anschaffungswert von CHF 150'000'000 haben. Die zurückgekauften Aktien seien danach im Rahmen einer Kapitalherabsetzung an einer ordentlichen oder ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung zu vernichten. Der Verwaltungsrat von Leonteq wird die beiden Vorschläge prüfen und beabsichtigt, seine Empfehlungen zusammen mit der Einladung zur Generalversammlung am 28. Februar 2025 zu veröffentlichen.

Lukas Ruflin zieht Kandidatur als Verwaltungsratsmitglied an der kommenden Generalversammlung zurück

Unabhängig davon hat Lukas Ruflin, mit 8.82% (per 31.12.2024) zweitgrösster Aktionär von Leonteq und bis zum 28. Februar 2025 CEO, den Verwaltungsrat darüber informiert hat, dass er sich an der Generalversammlung vom 27. März 2025 nicht zur Wahl als Verwaltungsratsmitglied stellen wird. Lukas Ruflin: «Nach der Veröffentlichung der Leonteq Jahresresultate 2024 traf sich unser Managementteam mit schweizerischen und internationalen institutionellen Aktionären. Das erhaltene Feedback deutete darauf hin, dass die Investoren angesichts meiner Rolle als Mitbegründer von Leonteq eine Cooling-off-Periode erwarten, bevor ich mich als scheidender CEO zur Wahl in den Verwaltungsrat stelle. Um jegliche Kontroverse im Zusammenhang mit meiner Kandidatur zu vermeiden, habe ich den Verwaltungsrat darüber informiert, dass ich bei der kommenden Generalversammlung nicht zur Wahl antreten werde. Ich bleibe Leonteq als langfristiger Aktionär weiter voll und ganz verpflichtet.» Der Verwaltungsrat ist dankbar für das Engagement von Lukas Ruflin, die Interessen des Unternehmens an erste Stelle zu setzen.

