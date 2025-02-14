Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2024

Preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2024

Great end to a solid year, well placed for FY25 and beyond; announcing €1bn share buyback* over next 12 months

FY 2024 Total CCEP Key Financial Metrics [1] As Reported Comparable [1] Change vs FY 2023 Adjusted Comparable [4] Change vs FY 2023 As Reported Comparable [1] Comparable FXN [1] Adjusted Comparable [4] Adjusted Comparable FXN [4] Volume (M UC) [2] 3,864 3,864 17.8 % 16.9% 3,965 0.0% Revenue per UC [2] (€) 5.30 (5.1)% 5.23 2.7% Revenue (€M) 20,438 20,438 11.7 % 11.7% 11.8 % 20,706 3.3% 3.5% Operating profit (€M) 2,132 2,663 (8.8)% 12.2% 12.1 % 2,673 8.1% 8.0% Diluted EPS (€) 3.08 3.95 (15.3)% 6.6% 6.5 % Comparable free cash flow (€M) 1,817 Dividend per share (€) 1.97

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"2024 has been another solid year for CCEP with continued robust top and bottom-line growth. Our geographic diversification, reinforced by the Philippines, means we are even more resilient. We've grown share ahead of the market, created value for our customers, delivered underlying volume growth and gains in revenue per unit case through revenue and margin growth management. Actively managing pricing and promotions across our broad pack offering ensures we are relevant to all consumers, while driving profitable revenue growth. Alongside ongoing productivity gains, we drove impressive free cash flow and the early return to our leverage target. This all reflects our great brands, great execution and great people as well as strong relationships with our brand partners and customers, to whom we are extremely grateful.

"We are well placed for 2025 and beyond in categories that are growing, with strong investment and commercial plans in place to drive growth. We are confident that we have the right strategy, done sustainably to deliver on our mid-term growth objectives. Our FY25 guidance, combined with the resumption of share buybacks, demonstrate the strength of our business and our ability to deliver continued shareholder value. We have the platform and momentum to go even further while continuing to be a great partner for our customers and a great place to work for our colleagues. We look forward to sharing more on our exciting future at our capital markets event in May."

* Buyback programme of up to €1bn is subject to further shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. For detailed footnotes see below.

