TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNY.PK), manufacturer of optics and reprography products, Friday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 105.216 billion yen for the 9-month period, 229 percent higher than 31.983 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily due to lower loss of investments.Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method/Other income/Other expenses was 19.164 billion compared with 72.516 billion in the prior year.Operating profit from continuing operations increased 186.4 percent to 108.795 billion from 37.985 billion yen last year.Profit from continuing operations was 76.357 billion or 66.29 yen per share, up from 6.898 billion yen or 5.31 yen per share in the previous year.Net profit, including discontinuing products, however, declined to 76.384 billion or 66.31 yen per share from 235.212 billion or 191.15 yen per share a year ago.Revenue for the period grew 8.6 percent to 725.22 billion yen from 668.097 billion last year.For the full year, the company sees profit before tax to increase 234.8 percent year-on-year to 146 billion yen. Revenue for the year is expected to grow 7.8 percent to 997.5 billion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX