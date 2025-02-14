EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Q4 2024 Results and New Money Notes Extension
14 February 2025
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
Results for Q4 2024 ("Q4 Results") and New Money Notes Extension
The Company's Q4 Results are accessible via the following link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0916X_1-2025-2-13.pdf
All four significant shareholders (over 95%) have agreed in principle to extend the maturity of the New Money Notes (Notes) to the end of March 2029, and have agreed to reduce the interest rate on the Notes going forward from 12.5% to 3%. The legal process to finalise the documentation is now underway and is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com
