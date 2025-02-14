EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Q4 2024 Results and New Money Notes Extension



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Q4 2024 Results and New Money Notes Extension Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 14 February 2025 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 14 February 2025 Results for Q4 2024 ("Q4 Results") and New Money Notes Extension The Company's Q4 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0916X_1-2025-2-13.pdf All four significant shareholders (over 95%) have agreed in principle to extend the maturity of the New Money Notes (Notes) to the end of March 2029, and have agreed to reduce the interest rate on the Notes going forward from 12.5% to 3%. The legal process to finalise the documentation is now underway and is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



