EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
16 April 2025
Consent Solicitation for New Money Notes
NOTICE OF RESULT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")
16 April 2025
Travelex announces results of consent solicitation and entry into supplemental trust deeds in relation to amendments to the Notes
Further to its announcement dated 9 April 2025, Travelex is pleased to announce that the consent solicitation in respect of the 12.5% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2025 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248458049; Common Code: 224845804 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248458551; Common Code: 224845855) (the "Sterling Notes") and the 12.5% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2025 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248456936; Common Code: 224845693 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248457405; Common Code: 224845740) (the "Euro Notes" and together with the Sterling Notes, the "Notes") has concluded with the requisite majority of noteholders approving modifications and amendments to the Trust Deeds and the Conditions of Notes as detailed in the Notice of Written Resolution dated 9 April 2025.
In order to implement the noteholder approved modifications and amendments, the Company subsequently entered into deeds supplemental to the Trust Deeds on 15 April 2025.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
16.04.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS2248458049, XS2248456936, XS2248458551, XS2248457405
|WKN:
|A284QJ
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2119328
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2119328 16.04.2025 CET/CEST