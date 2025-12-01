EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
1 December 2025
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")
1 December 2025
Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex is pleased to announce that the GBP12,000,000 15% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062), which were issued as part of the £12 million fundraising that concluded on 1 October 2025 (the "Additional Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 1 December 2025.
The Additional Notes represent a new series of notes under the existing Sterling Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020, in addition to the existing 3.01% Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062).
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com
-END-
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.12.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS3194920388, XS3194920628
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2238276
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2238276 01.12.2025 CET/CEST