EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Q4 and FY2025 Results



13.02.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Q4 and FY2025 Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 13 February 2026 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 13 February 2026 Results for Q4 and FY2025 The Company's Q4 and FY2025 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0043T_1-2026-2-13.pdf Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



13.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News