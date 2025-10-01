EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Bond

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Notice of Issuance and Supplemental Trust Deeds Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 1 October 2025 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. NOTICE OF ISSUANCE AND SUPPLEMENTAL TRUST DEEDS Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 1 October 2025 Travelex announces entry into supplemental trust deeds in relation to amendments to the Notes Travelex is pleased to announce the issuance of GBP12,000,000 15% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062) (the "Issuance"), constituted under a supplement to its existing Sterling Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020 (the "Sterling Note Trust Deed"). The Issuance represents a new series of notes under the Sterling Trust Deed, in addition to the existing 3.01% Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062). The holders of the existing notes under the Sterling Note Trust Deed, as well as the Euro Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020 (together with the Sterling Note Trust Deed, the "Trust Deeds") approved, as part of the Issuance, certain modifications and amendments to the Trust Deeds and the Conditions of the Notes. In order to implement the noteholder approved modifications and amendments, the Company subsequently entered into deeds supplemental to the Trust Deeds on 30 September 2025. The Notes are expected to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in due course. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



