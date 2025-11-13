EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

3rd Quarter Results



13.11.2025 / 12:46 CET/CEST

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q3 2025

13 November 2025

Results for Q3 2025 ("Q3 Results")

The Company's Q3 Results are accessible via the following link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4487H_1-2025-11-13.pdf

Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com



