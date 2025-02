ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, announced on Friday that it signed service agreements for 227 new wind energy projects totaling 8,500 MW worldwide in 2024.These long-term premium service contracts were for over 1,500 turbines. In addition, the company noted that expiring existing contracts for 800 turbines totaling 2,150 MW were extended.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX