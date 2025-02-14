BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that America's allies must do more to defend Europe. And that 'doing more' means spending more money, contributing more guns, missiles, troops and hardware, and taking more leadership responsibility, he told hid counterparts.NATO's European partners should take primary responsibility for defense of the continent, which means security ownership by all allies, guided by an understanding of the strategic realities, Hegseth said.'Our expectation of our friends - and we say this in solidarity - is you have to spend more on your defense, for your country, on that continent, understanding that the American military and the American people stand beside you, as we have in NATO.'President Donald Trump set a target for NATO-nation defense spending at 5 percent of gross domestic product, Hegseth said. The defense secretary noted that NATO allies Estonia and Lithuania are already there.But money isn't enough. Increases in troop readiness, weapons production and force contributions are also included.'We can talk all we want about values. Values are important,' Hegseth said. 'But you can't shoot values, you can't shoot flags, and you can't shoot strong speeches. There is no replacement for hard power.'Hard power includes demonstrating military readiness and equipping military forces with the right weapons and tools - provided by a strong, functioning defense industrial base with adequate capacity. The secretary said every NATO ally must revive their defense industrial bases.'One of the self-evident conclusions of the war in Ukraine was . the European continent and America'[s] underinvestment . in [their] defense industrial base[s] - the ability to produce munitions [and] emerging technologies rapidly and field them, was a blind spot exposed through the aggression against Ukraine,' he said.The U.S., Ukraine and Europe are all expanding their industrial bases, but more must be done.Hegseth indicated that 'deep and dramatic reforms' are coming at the Defense Department.Foreign Military Sales program - the system by which American allies can purchase American-made ships, missiles and aircraft - also needs reform to ensure the U.S. can provide weapons more quickly to partners, Hegseth said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX