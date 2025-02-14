BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are modestly higher Friday morning, extending gains to a fifth straight session, thanks to some encouraging quarterly earnings updates. Worries about the potential impact of new tariffs by the Trump administration cap market's upside.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35.53 points or 0.43% at 8,199.64 a few minutes ago.Hermes International is gaining 2.5% on strong sales in the fourth-quarter, and a sharp near 18% jump in revenues. The company's bottom line totaled EUR4.603 billion, or EUR43.87 per share. This compares with EUR4.311 billion, or EUR41.12 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to EUR15.170 billion from EUR13.427 billion last year.Shares of LVMH and Kering are up 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.Unibail Rodamco is up 2.5%, bouncing back after the previous session's setbak. Thales, Schneider Electric, Safran, Vivendi, Accor and Veolia are up 1 to 1.7%.Legrand, Renault, Edenred, Stellantis, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini, Air Liquide, Capgemini, Societe Generale and Teleperformance are up with modest gains.Orange is down 1.6% on profit taking after recent strong gains. ArcelorMittal is declining 1.4%, while Sanofi and Michelin are down 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX