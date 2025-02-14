The system features an innovative split design breaking away from the industry standard 20-foot container. It is configurable for storage durations of two to eight hours. From ESS News U. S. -based Fluence Energy has launched its latest grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) solution Smartstack, featuring an innovative design that facilitates logistics and maintenance, while delivering high energy density. The system features 314 Ah cells and offers up to 7. 5 MWh of energy storage. Its patent-pending architecture breaks away from the industry standard 20-foot container splitting the ...

