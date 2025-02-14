Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys at the Smart Lake Joint Venture (JV) project have refined high-priority drill targets along the Groomes Lake Conductor with drilling scheduled to begin in mid-March. Smart Lake is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) in the Southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights

A stepwise-moving loop time domain electromagnetic (SWMLTEM) and fixed loop time domain electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey was conducted during November and December of 2024 to refine targets for the upcoming drill program.

The survey covered 31.5 line-kilometres across 19 loops using 12 lines spaced 600 metres apart.

Three discrete parallel EM conductors, approximately 100 metres apart extending over 2.2 kilometers, were outlined, representing highly prospective drill targets (Figure 1).

"The new electromagnetic survey has provided high-resolution targets within an area of Smart Lake that remains largely untested by historical drilling," said Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint Uranium. "Given the basement-hosted uranium mineralization we encountered in our initial drill program, we're excited to return and test these newly identified conductors next month."

Revisiting a Proven Uranium Target

The 2025 drill program follows up on encouraging results from Purepoint's initial drill campaign in 2008 where uranium mineralization was intersected in faulted and altered basement rock. Drill hole SMT08-05 returned 147 ppm U over 15.4 metres (153.0 to 168.4 metres) from a hematite breccia and sheared fault zone.

While exploration at Smart Lake was previously postponed as focus shifted to Hook Lake's s Patterson Corridor the property remains a high-priority target within Purepoint's portfolio. The strong EM conductors, favourable structural setting, and similarities to high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin reinforce the project's exploration potential.

2025 Groomes Lake Drill Program

The upcoming Smart Lake drill program will focus on the northern Groomes Lake area where geophysical data has defined multiple conductors in a structurally complex and highly prospective uranium setting. Despite these strong indicators, the conductive package remains largely untested, presenting a significant opportunity for discovery.

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant Technical Report for the Smart Lake project is available on the Company's website. The technical report for Smart Lake filed by the Company in 2012 under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and displayed on its website at https://purepoint.ca/projects/smart-lake/ may be relied on for background information but contains a work program not updated to reflect current exploration plans.



Figure 1: Stepwise-Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic (SWMLTEM) and Fixed Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey over the Groomes Lake Conductor



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/240797_c890120814ff19dc_002full.jpg



Figure 2: Smart Lake Project Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/240797_c890120814ff19dc_003full.jpg

About Smart Lake

The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the historic Cluff Lake mine and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project (Figure 2). The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.

Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240797

SOURCE: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.