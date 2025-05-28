Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company") announced that its proposed amendment to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2025. The amendment increased the number of common shares of the Company reserved for grant of restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs") under the Omnibus Plan from 3,688,894 to 6,426,776, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of today. The amended Omnibus Plan includes a 10% "rolling" option plan and a fixed plan permitting 6,426,776 common shares of the Company to be reserved for grant of RSUs and PSUs. Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 16, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a copy and a summary of the amended Omnibus Plan.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253679

SOURCE: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.