Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) today announced that drilling has commenced at the Dorado Project as part of the Purepoint and IsoEnergy Ltd. joint venture, marking the start of a focused winter program designed to expand the high-grade Nova Uranium Discovery and advance additional priority targets across the property.

The winter drill program represents the first phase of a fully approved multi campaign exploration program at Dorado and is a direct follow up to the 2025 Nova Discovery, which returned uranium grades of up to 8.1% U3O₈ over 0.4 metre within 2.1 metres of 1.6% U3O₈ in hole PG25 07A. Drilling will focus on systematic step-outs along the steeply dipping mineralized structure, which remains open in all directions.

"The decision to aggressively advance drilling at Dorado this year reflects both the strength of the Nova Discovery and the joint venture's confidence in its growth potential," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium Group. "Nova has delivered increasing uranium grades as we step-out and has quickly emerged as a priority discovery within our portfolio. The current drill program is designed to test scale, continuity, and the broader structural corridor that hosts the uranium mineralization."

Highlights

Drilling has commenced on the 2026 winter exploration program at the Dorado Project following the high-grade Nova Discovery

Winter program includes up to 10 drill holes totaling approximately 4,300 metres focused on expanding Nova

Drilling will target the corridor between holes PG25-03 and PG25-07A, an 800-metre strike length with strongest mineralization currently toward the northeast

The Nova mineralized structure remains open along strike and at depth

Winter access and drill pad construction have been completed in advance of drilling

The winter program represents the first phase of a broader 2026 program that also includes district scale summer drilling and geophysical surveying

Winter 2026 Nova Expansion Program

The winter drill program is utilizing skidder supported drilling to test 30 to 50 metre step-outs along the interpreted mineralized structure hosting the Nova Discovery. Initial drilling will focus on the northeastern extension of the system where the strongest uranium mineralization has been encountered to date. Results from this phase will guide follow up drilling later in the winter and inform target prioritization for the summer drilling campaign.

Advancing a District Scale Opportunity

Beyond Nova, the Dorado Project hosts multiple priority target areas defined by conductive corridors, fault structures, and favorable graphitic lithologies. A planned airborne magnetotellurics survey later this winter or early spring will refine deeper structural targets across several grids, supporting continued district scale evaluation of the joint venture land package.

A helicopter supported summer drill program is planned to test additional targets across the Dorado Project, subject to winter results.





Figure 1: Dorado Joint Venture Project



* See Qualified Person Statement below.





Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery



Figure 3: Vertical Longitudinal Section of the Nova Discovery



About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project is the flagship asset of the Purepoint and IsoEnergy 50 percent joint venture and encompasses more than 98,000 hectares of highly prospective uranium exploration ground in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties and is underlain by fertile graphitic lithologies and fault structures favourable for high grade uranium mineralization. Shallow unconformity depths across the property allow for efficient drilling and rapid follow up on exploration results.





Figure 4: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block



Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

For more information, please contact:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated;; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

