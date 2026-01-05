Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") approved the issuance of 1,223,600 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors and officers and a total of 230,000 options (the "Options") to certain of its employees pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.47 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in three equal installments with first instalment vesting immediately upon grant and each of the remaining two instalments vesting on January 5, 2027 and January 5, 2028. The RSUs will vest on the date that is one year from the date of grant and will expire on December 28, 2029. Each RSU represents the right to receive, upon vesting, one common share of the Company.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, the Company is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

