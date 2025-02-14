LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company" or "Pacasmayo") a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ("4Q24") and for the year ("2024") ended December 31, 2024. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in Soles (S/).

4Q24 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 4Q23, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased by 2.6%, mainly due to an increase in bagged cement and public sector demand.

of cement, concrete and precast increased by 2.6%, mainly due to an increase in bagged cement and public sector demand. Revenues increased by 3.0%, in line with increased sales volume.

increased by 3.0%, in line with increased sales volume. Consolidated EBITDA of S/142.5 million, an 8.7% decrease compared to adjusted EBITDA in 4Q23.

of S/142.5 million, an 8.7% decrease compared to adjusted EBITDA in 4Q23. Consolidated EBITDA margin of 27.1%, a 3.5 percentage point decrease compared to adjusted EBITDA margin in 4Q23.

of 27.1%, a 3.5 percentage point decrease compared to adjusted EBITDA margin in 4Q23. Net income of S/ 50.0 million, a 39.3% increase mainly due to the impairment loss of our vertical kilns included in the 2023 results.

of S/ 50.0 million, a 39.3% increase mainly due to the impairment loss of our vertical kilns included in the 2023 results. Sustainability achievements - We are honored to be included in the Yearbook by S&P, for the fifth consecutive year, and to achieve 9th place in the general ranking of the most responsible companies in terms of sustainability in the country according to Merco ESG.

2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 2023, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased by 3.7%, mainly due to the decrease in cement demand.

of cement, concrete and precast decreased by 3.7%, mainly due to the decrease in cement demand. Revenues increased by 1.4%, mainly due to sales mix and higher prices.

increased by 1.4%, mainly due to sales mix and higher prices. Consolidated EBITDA of S/ 549.3 million, a 6.0% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA in 2023, mainly due to operational efficiencies derived from our new kiln in Pacasmayo and more favorable costs of raw materials.

of S/ 549.3 million, a 6.0% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA in 2023, mainly due to operational efficiencies derived from our new kiln in Pacasmayo and more favorable costs of raw materials. Consolidated EBITDA margin of 27.8%, a 1.2 percentage point increase compared to adjusted EBITDA margin, mainly due to the above-mentioned operational efficiencies.

of 27.8%, a 1.2 percentage point increase compared to adjusted EBITDA margin, mainly due to the above-mentioned operational efficiencies. Net income of S/ 198.9 million, a 17.8% increase, mainly due to an increase in operating profit as a result of increased revenues and operating efficiencies as described above.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, please visit https://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe/inversionistas/reportes

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Friday, February 14, 2025, to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Lima Time/Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial:

+1 (718) 866-4614 from within the U.S.

Access code: 505256

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=505256

You can also find additional dial-in numbers depending on your current location in the above link.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company's shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 65 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such ready-mix concrete and precast materials. Pacasmayo's products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

