WKN: A2DMHF | ISIN: US15126Q2084 | Ticker-Symbol: EPCC
Frankfurt
14.02.25
08:02 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,100
-1,79 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO SAA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO SAA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1006,10013:58
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO SAA ADR5,500-1,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.