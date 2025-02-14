HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $167.9 million or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $175.4 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $729.4 million or $6.85 per diluted share, compared to $696.4 million or $6.50 per diluted share for 2023.
Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which benefited from favorable credit performance given the resilience in consumers and housing," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe Essent is well positioned to continue producing strong returns and growing book value per share. The increased dividend and new share repurchase authorization demonstrate our confidence in the stability of Essent's cash flows and our commitment to a balanced approach to capital management moving forward."
Financial Highlights:
- New insurance written for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.2 billion, compared to $12.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Insurance in force as of December 31, 2024 was $243.6 billion, compared to $243.0 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $239.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.
- Net investment income for the full year 2024 was $222.1 million, up 19% from 2023.
- U.S. mortgage insurance provision for losses and loss adjustment expenses was $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which included $8 million associated with 2,119 of defaults we identified as related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
- During the first quarter of 2025, Essent entered into two forward quota share transactions with highly rated third-party reinsurers. These quota share agreements cover 25% of the risk of all eligible policies written by Essent Guaranty, Inc. in calendar years 2025 and 2026.
- During the fourth quarter of 2024 and January of 2025, Essent repurchased over 2 million common shares for approximately $118 million.
- In February 2025, our Board approved a $500 million share repurchase authorization that runs through year-end 2026.
Conference Call:
Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.
In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2024, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
About the Company:
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Essent") offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.
Source: Essent Group Ltd.
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024
Exhibit A
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit D
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit E
New Insurance Written - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit F
Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit G
Other Risk in Force
Exhibit H
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data
Exhibit I
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit J
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data
Exhibit K
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit L
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit M
Investments Available for Sale
Exhibit N
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O
Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit A
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Direct premiums written
$
279,008
$
269,255
$
1,098,603
$
1,028,781
Ceded premiums
(39,499
)
(31,068
)
(132,023
)
(134,499
)
Net premiums written
239,509
238,187
966,580
894,282
Decrease in unearned premiums
4,956
7,427
24,302
22,624
Net premiums earned
244,465
245,614
990,882
916,906
Net investment income
56,559
50,581
222,070
186,139
Realized investment gains (losses), net
(114
)
(4,892
)
(2,350
)
(7,204
)
Income (loss) from other invested assets
6,889
(421
)
7,375
(11,118
)
Other income
7,228
6,395
24,927
25,036
Total revenues
315,027
297,277
1,242,904
1,109,759
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE
40,975
19,640
81,220
31,542
Other underwriting and operating expenses
70,951
66,723
270,874
225,081
Interest expense
8,151
7,953
35,319
30,137
Total losses and expenses
120,077
94,316
387,413
286,760
Income before income taxes
194,950
202,961
855,491
822,999
Income tax expense
27,050
27,594
126,088
126,613
Net income
$
167,900
$
175,367
$
729,403
$
696,386
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.60
$
1.66
$
6.92
$
6.56
Diluted
1.58
1.64
6.85
6.50
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
104,963
105,733
105,394
106,222
Diluted
106,104
106,823
106,550
107,129
Net income
$
167,900
$
175,367
$
729,403
$
696,386
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments
(113,705
)
155,887
(23,488
)
102,294
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(113,705
)
155,887
(23,488
)
102,294
Comprehensive income
$
54,195
$
331,254
$
705,915
$
798,680
Exhibit B
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
Assets
Investments
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
$
5,112,697
$
4,335,008
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value
764,024
928,731
Total investments available for sale
5,876,721
5,263,739
Other invested assets
303,900
277,226
Total investments
6,180,621
5,540,965
Cash
131,480
141,787
Accrued investment income
43,732
35,689
Accounts receivable
55,564
63,266
Deferred policy acquisition costs
9,653
9,139
Property and equipment
41,871
41,304
Prepaid federal income tax
489,600
470,646
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net
79,556
72,826
Other assets
79,572
51,051
Total assets
$
7,111,649
$
6,426,673
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and LAE
$
328,866
$
260,095
Unearned premium reserve
115,983
140,285
Net deferred tax liability
392,428
362,753
Senior notes due 2029, net of deferred costs
493,959
-
Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs
-
421,920
Other accrued liabilities
176,755
139,070
Total liabilities
1,507,991
1,324,123
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.015 par value:
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 105,015 shares in 2024 and 106,597 shares in 2023
1,575
1,599
Additional paid-in capital
1,214,956
1,299,869
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(303,984
)
(280,496
)
Retained earnings
4,691,111
4,081,578
Total stockholders' equity
5,603,658
5,102,550
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,111,649
$
6,426,673
Return on average equity
13.6
%
14.6
%
Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data
2024
2023
Selected Income Statement Data
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned:
U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio
$
211,683
$
214,119
$
217,513
$
212,479
$
211,083
GSE and other risk share
16,180
17,130
17,745
17,826
17,166
Title insurance
16,602
17,687
16,633
15,285
17,365
Net premiums earned
244,465
248,936
251,891
245,590
245,614
Net investment income
56,559
57,340
56,086
52,085
50,581
Realized investment gains (losses), net
(114
)
68
(1,164
)
(1,140
)
(4,892
)
Income (loss) from other invested assets
6,889
2,820
(419
)
(1,915
)
(421
)
Other income (loss) (1)
7,228
7,414
6,548
3,737
6,395
Total revenues
315,027
316,578
312,942
298,357
297,277
Losses and expenses:
Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE
40,975
30,666
(334
)
9,913
19,640
Other underwriting and operating expenses
70,951
66,881
66,202
66,840
66,723
Interest expense
8,151
11,457
7,849
7,862
7,953
Total losses and expenses
120,077
109,004
73,717
84,615
94,316
Income before income taxes
194,950
207,574
239,225
213,742
202,961
Income tax expense (2)
27,050
31,399
35,616
32,023
27,594
Net income
$
167,900
$
176,175
$
203,609
$
181,719
$
175,367
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.60
$
1.67
$
1.93
$
1.72
$
1.66
Diluted
1.58
1.65
1.91
1.70
1.64
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
104,963
105,266
105,657
105,697
105,733
Diluted
106,104
106,554
106,778
106,770
106,823
Book value per share
$
53.36
$
53.11
$
50.58
$
48.96
$
47.87
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.9
%
12.8
%
15.4
%
14.1
%
14.2
%
Senior Debt & Credit Facility
Borrowings outstanding
$
500,000
$
500,000
$
425,000
$
425,000
$
425,000
Undrawn committed capacity
$
500,000
$
500,000
$
400,000
$
400,000
$
400,000
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)
6.25
%
6.25
%
7.07
%
7.06
%
7.11
%
Debt-to-capital
8.19
%
8.14
%
7.32
%
7.52
%
7.69
%
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 was $204, ($1,173), $732, ($1,902), and $412, respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 includes $1,591, $475, $556, ($1,041), and ($1,132), respectively, of discrete tax expense (benefit) associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses. Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 also includes $1,252 of favorable adjustments related to prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 also includes ($616) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units. Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 also includes a $2,731 net benefit associated with the recognition of a deferred tax asset for unrealized losses on the investment portfolios of Essent Group and Essent Re upon the enactment of the Bermuda Corporate Income Tax.
Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data
2024
2023
Other Data, continued:
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
($ in thousands)
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
New insurance written
$
12,220,968
$
12,513,695
$
12,503,125
$
8,323,544
$
8,769,160
New risk written
3,297,296
3,437,465
3,449,623
2,289,508
2,409,340
Average insurance in force
$
243,236,830
$
242,065,632
$
239,538,571
$
238,595,268
$
239,005,961
Insurance in force (end of period)
$
243,645,423
$
242,976,043
$
240,669,165
$
238,477,402
$
239,078,262
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1)
$
66,613,517
$
66,237,992
$
65,269,064
$
64,247,810
$
64,061,374
Risk in force (end of period)
$
56,477,150
$
55,915,640
$
55,521,538
$
54,686,533
$
54,591,590
Policies in force
813,013
815,507
814,237
815,752
822,012
Weighted average coverage (2)
27.3
%
27.3
%
27.1
%
26.9
%
26.8
%
Annual persistency
85.7
%
86.6
%
86.7
%
86.9
%
86.9
%
Loans in default (count)
18,439
15,906
13,954
13,992
14,819
Percentage of loans in default
2.27
%
1.95
%
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.80
%
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Premium Rate:
Base average premium rate (3)
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.40
%
Single premium cancellations (4)
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Gross average premium rate
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.40
%
Ceded premiums
(0.06
%)
(0.06
%)
(0.05
%)
(0.05
%)
(0.05
%)
Net average premium rate
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
0.36
%
0.35
%
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
New Insurance Written: U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
NIW by Credit Score
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
>=760
$
5,754,605
47.1
%
$
3,708,316
42.3
%
$
20,141,961
44.2
%
$
19,181,507
40.2
%
740-759
2,131,356
17.4
1,531,800
17.5
7,848,645
17.2
8,563,621
18.0
720-739
1,640,275
13.4
1,333,537
15.2
6,468,993
14.2
7,644,101
16.0
700-719
1,390,278
11.4
1,256,250
14.3
5,738,325
12.6
7,148,954
15.0
680-699
743,789
6.1
581,913
6.6
3,095,378
6.8
3,606,260
7.6
<=679
560,665
4.6
357,344
4.1
2,268,030
5.0
1,522,409
3.2
Total
$
12,220,968
100.0
%
$
8,769,160
100.0
%
$
45,561,332
100.0
%
$
47,666,852
100.0
%
Weighted average credit score
751
747
748
746
NIW by LTV
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below
$
977,154
8.0
%
$
642,636
7.3
%
$
3,227,588
7.1
%
$
3,443,647
7.2
%
85.01% to 90.00%
2,821,683
23.1
1,871,854
21.3
9,392,983
20.6
9,822,916
20.6
90.01% to 95.00%
6,348,777
51.9
4,660,032
53.1
24,357,459
53.5
26,043,728
54.6
95.01% and above
2,073,354
17.0
1,594,638
18.3
8,583,302
18.8
8,356,561
17.6
Total
$
12,220,968
100.0
%
$
8,769,160
100.0
%
$
45,561,332
100.0
%
$
47,666,852
100.0
%
Weighted average LTV
93
%
93
%
93
%
93
%
NIW by Product
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Single Premium policies
1.2
%
2.5
%
1.4
%
3.5
%
Monthly Premium policies
98.8
97.5
98.6
96.5
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Purchase
88.3
%
98.7
%
95.0
%
98.8
%
Refinance
11.7
1.3
5.0
1.2
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Portfolio by Credit Score
IIF by FICO score
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
>=760
$
99,221,741
40.7
%
$
98,553,455
40.6
%
$
97,085,244
40.6
%
740-759
42,574,390
17.5
42,377,559
17.4
41,490,720
17.4
720-739
37,953,625
15.6
37,947,254
15.6
37,435,781
15.7
700-719
32,657,660
13.4
32,685,044
13.5
31,932,469
13.4
680-699
19,772,912
8.1
19,890,335
8.2
19,780,944
8.3
<=679
11,465,095
4.7
11,522,396
4.7
11,353,104
4.6
Total
$
243,645,423
100.0
%
$
242,976,043
100.0
%
$
239,078,262
100.0
%
Weighted average credit score
746
746
746
Gross RIF by FICO score
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
>=760
$
26,860,197
40.3
%
$
26,614,399
40.2
%
$
25,752,549
40.2
%
740-759
11,799,832
17.7
11,715,485
17.7
11,268,607
17.6
720-739
10,512,364
15.8
10,485,311
15.8
10,179,683
15.9
700-719
9,067,640
13.6
9,044,551
13.7
8,687,001
13.6
680-699
5,440,776
8.2
5,451,406
8.2
5,330,894
8.3
<=679
2,932,708
4.4
2,926,840
4.4
2,842,640
4.4
Total
$
66,613,517
100.0
%
$
66,237,992
100.0
%
$
64,061,374
100.0
%
Portfolio by LTV
IIF by LTV
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below
$
14,738,289
6.0
%
$
15,555,555
6.4
%
$
19,869,776
8.3
%
85.01% to 90.00%
60,636,883
24.9
61,262,960
25.2
62,973,580
26.3
90.01% to 95.00%
127,152,954
52.2
125,919,529
51.8
119,764,184
50.1
95.01% and above
41,117,297
16.9
40,237,999
16.6
36,470,722
15.3
Total
$
243,645,423
100.0
%
$
242,976,043
100.0
%
$
239,078,262
100.0
%
Weighted average LTV
93
%
93
%
93
%
Gross RIF by LTV
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below
$
1,745,933
2.6
%
$
1,845,584
2.8
%
$
2,364,232
3.7
%
85.01% to 90.00%
14,961,779
22.5
15,120,025
22.8
15,494,172
24.2
90.01% to 95.00%
37,510,076
56.3
37,149,222
56.1
35,260,761
55.0
95.01% and above
12,395,729
18.6
12,123,161
18.3
10,942,209
17.1
Total
$
66,613,517
100.0
%
$
66,237,992
100.0
%
$
64,061,374
100.0
%
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
IIF by Loan Amortization Period
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
FRM 30 years and higher
$
238,335,608
97.8
%
$
237,628,900
97.8
%
$
232,995,380
97.5
%
FRM 20-25 years
1,133,494
0.5
1,199,947
0.5
1,685,700
0.7
FRM 15 years
1,231,952
0.5
1,191,749
0.5
1,505,759
0.6
ARM 5 years and higher
2,944,369
1.2
2,955,447
1.2
2,891,423
1.2
Total
$
243,645,423
100.0
%
$
242,976,043
100.0
%
$
239,078,262
100.0
%
Exhibit G
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Other Risk in Force
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
GSE and other risk share (1):
Risk in Force
$
2,240,284
$
2,254,726
$
2,304,885
$
2,307,267
$
2,244,944
Reserve for losses and LAE
$
51
$
37
$
33
$
32
$
29
Weighted average credit score
751
750
750
750
749
Weighted average LTV
82
%
82
%
82
%
82
%
82
%
(1) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Exhibit H
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data
December 31, 2024
Insurance in Force
Year
Original
Remaining
% Remaining of
Number of
Weighted
% Purchase
>90% LTV
>95% LTV
FICO < 700
FICO >= 760
Incurred Loss
Number of
Percentage of
2010 - 2014
$
60,668,851
$
975,931
1.6
%
5,373
4.28
%
65.9
%
49.1
%
1.0
%
9.8
%
49.8
%
2.4
%
232
4.32
%
2015
26,193,656
766,918
2.9
4,325
4.29
75.0
57.2
5.6
16.9
41.3
2.1
209
4.83
2016
34,949,319
1,981,674
5.7
11,869
3.97
84.9
74.9
15.3
17.5
40.0
2.0
459
3.87
2017
43,858,322
3,512,218
8.0
21,796
4.31
90.8
82.3
24.6
21.3
36.3
3.1
1,024
4.70
2018
47,508,525
4,579,054
9.6
26,580
4.81
95.1
75.2
27.6
22.1
31.9
4.0
1,280
4.82
2019
63,569,183
10,173,254
16.0
50,262
4.24
89.4
72.3
25.9
19.0
34.9
3.7
1,833
3.65
2020
107,944,065
35,499,947
32.9
142,347
3.21
73.1
64.1
15.0
10.7
45.4
2.8
2,623
1.84
2021
84,218,250
50,162,523
59.6
169,271
3.10
89.9
67.4
17.0
13.8
40.3
6.3
3,857
2.28
2022
63,061,262
51,504,293
81.7
149,358
5.08
98.2
66.3
11.5
12.6
39.6
19.0
3,862
2.59
2023
47,666,852
41,118,618
86.3
116,747
6.63
98.8
73.0
18.8
11.1
38.5
19.7
2,398
2.05
2024
45,561,332
43,370,993
95.2
115,085
6.71
94.9
72.6
19.5
12.0
43.2
12.8
662
0.58
Total
$
625,199,617
$
243,645,423
39.0
813,013
4.89
91.5
69.1
16.9
12.8
40.7
5.0
18,439
2.27
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.
Exhibit I
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data
December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)
Insurance Linked Notes (1)
Earned Premiums Ceded
Deal Name
Vintage
Remaining
Remaining
Original
Remaining
Losses
Original
Remaining
Quarter-to-
Year-to-Date
Reduction in
Radnor Re 2021-1
Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021
$
23,839,935
$
6,533,211
$
557,911
$
190,062
$
-
$
278,956
$
277,698
$
1,849
$
8,413
$
138,631
Radnor Re 2021-2
Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021
29,757,565
8,243,653
439,407
265,134
-
279,415
276,141
3,533
14,485
203,328
Radnor Re 2022-1
Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022
27,859,437
7,621,952
237,868
175,026
-
303,761
300,105
3,598
15,076
161,024
Radnor Re 2023-1
Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023
28,058,061
7,690,718
281,462
268,320
-
281,463
280,559
3,583
14,240
254,368
Radnor Re 2024-1
Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024
29,033,466
8,025,937
363,366
331,415
-
256,495
256,495
4,274
4,747
245,247
Total
$
138,548,464
$
38,115,471
$
1,880,014
$
1,229,957
$
-
$
1,400,090
$
1,390,998
$
16,837
$
56,961
(5)
$
1,002,598
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)
Earned Premiums Ceded
Deal Name
Vintage
Remaining
Remaining
Original
Remaining
Losses
Original
Remaining
Quarter-to-
Year-to-Date
Reduction in
XOL 2019-1
Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018
$
4,535,941
$
1,195,244
$
118,650
$
76,144
$
-
$
253,643
$
243,704
$
627
$
2,495
$
-
XOL 2020-1
Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019
5,760,682
1,522,699
55,102
29,152
-
215,605
211,678
263
1,072
-
XOL 2022-1
Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022
63,001,325
17,184,107
141,992
141,992
-
507,114
496,864
1,611
6,407
137,827
XOL 2023-1
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023
36,841,903
10,211,722
36,627
36,627
-
366,270
366,028
439
1,745
35,212
XOL 2024-1
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024
40,244,132
11,048,540
46,537
58,005
-
331,456
331,456
658
1,186
55,795
Total
$
150,383,983
$
41,162,312
$
398,908
$
341,920
$
-
$
1,674,088
$
1,649,730
$
3,598
$
12,905
$
228,834
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)
Losses Ceded
Ceding Commission
Earned Premiums Ceded
Year
Ceding
Remaining
Remaining
Remaining Ceded
Remaining Ceded
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Reduction in
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020
(4)
$
39,765,140
$
10,882,461
$
8,168,806
$
2,206,351
$
422
$
276
$
2,562
$
9,926
$
4,193
$
16,643
$
134,006
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022
20%
51,455,224
14,014,676
10,291,045
2,802,935
3,350
6,867
1,810
7,444
6,789
21,010
206,391
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023
17.5%
36,735,900
10,185,812
6,428,783
1,782,517
1,933
6,424
1,294
5,340
4,650
17,638
141,321
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024
15%
43,113,057
11,817,914
6,466,958
1,772,687
997
1,713
1,133
2,434
3,432
6,947
125,736
Total
$
171,069,321
$
46,900,863
$
31,355,592
$
8,564,490
$
6,702
$
15,280
$
6,799
$
25,144
$
19,064
$
62,238
$
607,454
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies.
(5) Excludes $81 of benefit in ceded premium on retired ILNs for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Exhibit J
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data
IIF by State
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
CA
12.5
%
12.5
%
13.0
%
FL
11.9
11.8
11.1
TX
11.1
10.9
10.5
CO
4.1
4.1
4.1
AZ
3.8
3.8
3.7
GA
3.7
3.7
3.4
WA
3.4
3.4
3.5
NC
3.0
3.0
2.9
NY
2.6
2.6
2.5
OH
2.6
2.6
2.6
All Others
41.3
41.6
42.7
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross RIF by State
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
CA
12.4
%
12.5
%
12.8
%
FL
12.1
12.0
11.4
TX
11.4
11.2
10.9
CO
4.0
4.0
4.0
AZ
3.9
3.9
3.8
GA
3.8
3.8
3.4
WA
3.4
3.4
3.5
NC
3.0
3.0
2.9
OH
2.5
2.6
2.6
MI
2.5
2.5
2.5
All Others
41.0
41.1
42.2
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Exhibit K
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Beginning default inventory
15,906
13,954
13,992
14,819
13,391
Plus: new defaults (A)
11,136
9,984
8,119
8,260
9,007
Less: cures
(8,408
)
(7,819
)
(7,956
)
(8,951
)
(7,418
)
Less: claims paid
(183
)
(182
)
(183
)
(123
)
(148
)
Less: rescissions and denials, net
(12
)
(31
)
(18
)
(13
)
(13
)
Ending default inventory
18,439
15,906
13,954
13,992
14,819
(A) New defaults remaining as of December 31, 2024
8,538
3,809
2,141
1,158
934
Cumulative cure rate (1)
23
%
62
%
74
%
86
%
90
%
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)
$
7,740
$
5,749
$
5,566
$
3,605
$
3,411
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)
$
42
$
32
$
30
$
29
$
23
Severity
68
%
58
%
60
%
65
%
54
%
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
$
274,926
$
246,107
$
253,565
$
245,402
$
226,617
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
30,867
26,022
26,570
24,005
20,656
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
244,059
220,085
226,995
221,397
205,961
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current year
50,212
51,649
30,653
39,396
38,922
Prior years
(12,976
)
(21,836
)
(31,880
)
(30,062
)
(19,912
)
Incurred losses and LAE during the period
37,236
29,813
(1,227
)
9,334
19,010
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current year
1,569
637
478
1
330
Prior years
6,225
5,202
5,205
3,735
3,244
Loss and LAE payments during the period
7,794
5,839
5,683
3,736
3,574
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
273,501
244,059
220,085
226,995
221,397
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables
36,655
30,867
26,022
26,570
24,005
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
$
310,156
$
274,926
$
246,107
$
253,565
$
245,402
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.
Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
December 31, 2024
Number of
Percentage of
Amount of
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
Reserves as a
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments
6,691
36
%
$
32,672
11
%
$
522,644
6
%
Three payments
3,154
17
26,278
9
250,696
10
Four to eleven payments
6,408
35
122,551
43
515,600
24
Twelve or more payments
2,022
11
93,269
33
153,376
61
Pending claims
164
1
11,174
4
12,478
90
Total case reserves
18,439
100
%
285,944
100
%
$
1,454,794
20
%
IBNR
21,446
LAE
2,766
Total reserves for losses and LAE
$
310,156
Average reserve per default:
Case
$
15.5
Total
$
16.8
Default Rate
2.27
%
December 31, 2023
Number of
Percentage of
Amount of
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
Reserves as a
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments
5,041
34
%
$
24,917
11
%
$
361,986
7
%
Three payments
2,247
15
19,690
9
165,433
12
Four to eleven payments
5,421
37
97,424
43
417,876
23
Twelve or more payments
1,984
13
78,540
35
132,257
59
Pending claims
126
1
5,550
2
6,302
88
Total case reserves
14,819
100
%
226,121
100
%
$
1,083,854
21
%
IBNR
16,959
LAE
2,322
Total reserves for losses and LAE
$
245,402
Average reserve per default:
Case
$
15.3
Total
$
16.6
Default Rate
1.80
%
Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Investments Available for Sale
Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class
Asset Class
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
Fair Value
Percent
Fair Value
Percent
U.S. Treasury securities
$
547,290
9.3
%
$
996,382
18.9
%
U.S. agency securities
-
-
7,195
0.1
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities
1,125,436
19.2
821,346
15.6
Municipal debt securities
583,501
9.9
547,258
10.5
Non-U.S. government securities
69,798
1.2
67,447
1.3
Corporate debt securities
1,783,046
30.3
1,297,055
24.6
Residential and commercial mortgage securities
478,086
8.1
517,940
9.8
Asset-backed securities
631,959
10.8
564,995
10.8
Money market funds
657,605
11.2
444,121
8.4
Total investments available for sale
$
5,876,721
100.0
%
$
5,263,739
100.0
%
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating (1)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
Fair Value
Percent
Fair Value
Percent
Aaa
$
2,513,014
48.1
%
$
2,561,363
53.2
%
Aa1
101,809
2.0
104,474
2.2
Aa2
301,080
5.8
291,501
6.0
Aa3
271,069
5.2
208,882
4.3
A1
511,076
9.8
377,188
7.8
A2
411,999
7.9
329,423
6.8
A3
463,616
8.8
253,081
5.3
Baa1
218,454
4.2
220,901
4.6
Baa2
198,193
3.8
226,449
4.7
Baa3
151,729
2.9
166,121
3.4
Below Baa3
77,077
1.5
80,235
1.7
Total (2)
$
5,219,116
100.0
%
$
4,819,618
100.0
%
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.
(2) Excludes $657,605 and $444,121 of money market funds at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
Effective Duration
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)
Fair Value
Percent
Fair Value
Percent
< 1 year
$
1,587,022
26.9
%
$
1,892,074
35.9
%
1 to < 2 years
544,630
9.3
371,583
7.1
2 to < 3 years
473,301
8.1
538,775
10.2
3 to < 4 years
445,614
7.6
402,668
7.6
4 to < 5 years
546,414
9.3
376,722
7.2
5 or more years
2,279,740
38.8
1,681,917
32.0
Total investments available for sale
$
5,876,721
100.0
%
$
5,263,739
100.0
%
Pre-tax investment income yield:
Three months ended December 31, 2024
3.66
%
Year ended December 31, 2024
3.74
%
Holding company net cash and investments available for sale:
($ in thousands)
As of December 31, 2024
$
1,052,900
As of December 31, 2023
$
693,507
Exhibit N
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
($ in thousands)
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries:
Combined statutory capital (1) (7)
$
3,594,381
$
3,584,580
$
3,530,462
$
3,453,553
$
3,376,117
Combined net risk in force (2) (7)
$
35,159,976
$
34,893,957
$
34,812,227
$
34,463,082
$
34,549,500
Risk-to-capital ratios: (3)
Essent Guaranty, Inc.
9.8:1
10.0:1
10.2:1
10.3:1
10.6:1
Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. (7)
N/A
0.3:1
0.3:1
0.4:1
0.4:1
Combined (4) (7)
N/A
9.7:1
9.9:1
10.0:1
10.2:1
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5):
Available Assets
$
3,612,993
$
3,598,725
$
3,513,609
$
3,464,119
$
3,379,936
Minimum Required Assets
2,029,738
1,903,473
2,052,135
1,999,928
1,985,545
PMIERs excess Available Assets
$
1,583,255
$
1,695,252
$
1,461,474
$
1,464,191
$
1,394,391
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6)
178
%
189
%
171
%
173
%
170
%
Essent Reinsurance Ltd.:
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)
$
1,773,044
$
1,826,901
$
1,793,777
$
1,793,005
$
1,758,665
Net risk in force (2)
$
23,250,018
$
23,003,846
$
22,770,165
$
22,271,316
$
22,043,926
(1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., prior to December 31, 2024, after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual.
(2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(4) The combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital.
(5) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(6) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
(7) Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. provided reinsurance to Essent Guaranty, Inc. on certain policies originated prior to April 1, 2019. Effective December 31, 2024, Essent Guaranty of PA commuted its outstanding risk in force back to Essent Guaranty and surrendered its insurance license. Combined statutory capital and combined net risk in force as of December 31, 2024 are for Essent Guaranty only.
Exhibit O
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024
2023
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Loss Ratio (1)
16.6
%
12.2
%
(0.1
)%
4.0
%
7.9
%
Expense Ratio (2)
28.7
%
26.5
%
26.1
%
27.1
%
27.0
%
Combined Ratio
45.3
%
38.7
%
26.0
%
31.1
%
34.9
%
We believe that loss, expense and combined ratios are important measures of our financial performance. As a result of the July 1, 2023 acquisitions of Essent Title Insurance (formerly Agents National Title) and Boston National Title (collectively "Title"), the consolidated loss, expense and combined ratios ("Consolidated Ratios") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 lack comparability with historical periods. In order to provide investors with more comparative information to historical periods, Essent has prepared the table below to reconcile the Consolidated Ratios to Consolidated Ratios Excluding Title, as shown below. Consolidated Ratios Excluding Title are financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and are referred to as non-GAAP measures. Consolidated Ratios Excluding Title are measures used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as segment results in accordance with ASC 280 or as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following table sets forth the reconciliation of the loss, expense and combined Consolidated Ratios Excluding Title to the most comparable GAAP amount for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, in accordance with Regulation G:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Consolidated
Acquired Title
Consolidated
Consolidated
Acquired Title
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned
$
244,465
$
16,602
$
227,863
$
990,882
$
66,206
$
924,676
Net investment income
56,559
805
55,754
222,070
3,170
218,900
Realized investment losses, net
(114
)
-
(114
)
(2,350
)
-
(2,350
)
Loss from other invested assets
6,889
-
6,889
7,375
-
7,375
Settlement services (3)
2,954
2,954
-
9,028
9,028
-
Other income
4,274
389
3,885
15,899
1,743
14,156
Total revenues
315,027
20,750
294,277
1,242,904
80,147
1,162,757
Losses and expenses:
Provision (benefit) for losses and LAE
40,975
3,722
37,253
81,220
6,038
75,182
Other underwriting and operating expenses (4)
62,437
18,162
44,275
233,032
57,727
175,305
Premiums retained by agents (5)
8,514
8,514
-
37,842
37,842
-
Interest expense
8,151
-
8,151
35,319
-
35,319
Total losses and expenses
120,077
30,398
89,679
387,413
101,607
285,806
Loss ratio (1)
16.6
%
19.0
%
16.3
%
8.1
%
8.0
%
8.1
%
Expense ratio (2)
28.7
%
136.4
%
19.4
%
27.1
%
127.0
%
19.0
%
Combined ratio
45.3
%
155.4
%
35.7
%
35.2
%
135.0
%
27.1
%
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by the sum of net premiums earned and settlement services revenue, if applicable.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of other underwriting and operating expenses and premiums retained by agents by the sum of net premiums earned and settlement services revenue, if applicable.
(3) Settlement services revenue is included in "Other income" within Exhibit A and Exhibit C.
(4) Title expenses reflect only direct expenses of Title operations and do not include corporate or centralized support expense allocations.
(5) Premiums retained by agents are included in "Other underwriting and operating expenses" within Exhibit A and Exhibit C.
Contacts
Media Contact
610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com
Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250214763651/en/