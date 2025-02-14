Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2024

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are leaving an intensive year of transactions behind us. For the first six months we focused on strengthening the balance sheet by divesting non-core properties, and then for the second half of the year we concentrated on growth through acquisitions in strategic locations and cities. Net lettings amounted to SEK 10 million for the fourth quarter and have thus been positive in all quarters of 2024. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share (0.0)

Fourth quarter 2024

Income amounted to SEK 632 million (646)

Net letting was SEK 10 million (1)

The operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 414 million (439)

Income from property management decreased by 16 per cent to SEK 194 million (229)

Unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 19 million (-496) and of derivatives to SEK 197 million (-505)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 326 million (-687)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.30 (-4.86)

Period Jan- Dec 2024

Income amounted to SEK 2,527 million (2,504)

Net letting amounted to SEK 32 million (19)

The operating surplus increased by 1 per cent to SEK 1,728 million (1 711)

Income from property management decreased by 1 to SEK 892 million (903)

Unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 53 million (-1,393) and of derivatives to SEK 75 million (-481)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 691 million (-850)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.88 (-6.01).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share evenly divided into four instalments and updates the dividend policy.

- Diös' strength is our local presence coupled with the size of a company that creates economies of scale in the form of expertise, good financing conditions and a solid capacity to invest. This gives us a competitive edge that few other companies in northern Sweden have, says David Carlsson, CEO.

Updated dividend policy

The Board of Directors has decided on an updated dividend policy. The Board believes that the new dividend policy creates clarity, better opportunities for profitable growth through investments and acquisitions, and higher long-term shareholder value. The new wording reads "the dividend to the shareholders shall correspond to approximately one third of the Group's annual Property management income, unless investments or the Group's financial position in general motivates otherwise"

Presentation of the report

Today at 09:30 CET, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 14 February 2025.

For further information please contact:

David Carlsson, CEO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]



Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]

