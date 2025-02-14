Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
Nextensa NV: Nextensa secures proceeds Wereldhave N.V. deal

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 14 February 2025, 8:00 AM

Nextensa secures funds following the sale of Knauf shopping centres by placement of Wereldhave N.V. shares

Nextensa NV/SA ("Nextensa") announces the successful completion of the sale of 2,206,838 shares, in Wereldhave N.V., representing ca. 5% of Wereldhave N.V.'s share capital by means of a private placement.

Nextensa received these shares through the contribution in kind of a receivable, which took place on Thursday 13 February, in the framework of the sale of the Knauf Shopping Centres in Pommerloch and Schmiede, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The shares were placed with a broad base of institutional investors, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, at an offer price of €15.40 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of c.€ 33.98 million.

Nextensa intends to use the proceeds of this sale to strengthen its liquidity position, to finance future acquisitions and developments and to reduce its debt ratio.

The Wereldhave N.V. shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN code: NL0000289213).

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA, and BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed property investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/12/2024 was approximately € 1.2 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €428,5 M (value 31/12/2024).


