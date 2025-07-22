Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2025

- Forecast FY 2025 direct result per share (DRPS) raised to € 1.75-1.85 from € 1.70-1.80
- € 108m of non-core assets sold at book value
- Continued operational improvements in core portfolio: +6% like-for-like net rental income growth and +2% retailer sales growth
- Debt profile further strengthened through € 125m refinancing, partially with inaugural European Private Placement (EUPP)
- Fitch credit rating BBB with stable outlook reaffirmed
- First Dutch joint venture with Sofidy on Stadshart Zoetermeer
- 2025 Full Service Center transformations of Kronenburg and Nivelles on track in terms of costs and lettings
- Screening acquisition opportunities in Belgium and Luxembourg
Attachment
- Wereldhave press release Results H1 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf5abe57-fb02-4fa9-a34e-a682e233bf2a)
