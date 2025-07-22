Anzeige
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 07:32
17,700 Euro
+0,23 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 07:10 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2025

  • Forecast FY 2025 direct result per share (DRPS) raised to € 1.75-1.85 from € 1.70-1.80
  • € 108m of non-core assets sold at book value
  • Continued operational improvements in core portfolio: +6% like-for-like net rental income growth and +2% retailer sales growth
  • Debt profile further strengthened through € 125m refinancing, partially with inaugural European Private Placement (EUPP)
  • Fitch credit rating BBB with stable outlook reaffirmed
  • First Dutch joint venture with Sofidy on Stadshart Zoetermeer
  • 2025 Full Service Center transformations of Kronenburg and Nivelles on track in terms of costs and lettings
  • Screening acquisition opportunities in Belgium and Luxembourg

Attachment

  • Wereldhave press release Results H1 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf5abe57-fb02-4fa9-a34e-a682e233bf2a)

