Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 18:35
21,750 Euro
-0,46 % -0,100
10.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
10.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Full-year results 2025

  • Direct result 2025 at € 1.86 per share, above guidance of € 1.80-1.85
  • Occupancy rate at 98%, highest since 2013
  • Like-for-like rental growth of +6%, driven by improved Dutch retail market and focus on other income
  • Disposal of Dutch FSC Sterrenburg (€ 60m) at book value in December 2025
  • Stable cost base despite portfolio growth and inflation
  • Total shareholder return 2025 of +51%
  • Proposed dividend for 2025 at € 1.30 per share (+4%)
  • Outlook 2026 direct result per share € 1.85-1.95

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.