Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Full-year results 2025

- Direct result 2025 at € 1.86 per share, above guidance of € 1.80-1.85
- Occupancy rate at 98%, highest since 2013
- Like-for-like rental growth of +6%, driven by improved Dutch retail market and focus on other income
- Disposal of Dutch FSC Sterrenburg (€ 60m) at book value in December 2025
- Stable cost base despite portfolio growth and inflation
- Total shareholder return 2025 of +51%
- Proposed dividend for 2025 at € 1.30 per share (+4%)
- Outlook 2026 direct result per share € 1.85-1.95
