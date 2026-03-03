Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 19:33
22,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40022,45007:20
22,40022,45007:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 07:10 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility

Wereldhave N.V. has successfully refinanced its syndicated Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') with a multi-tranche € 250m syndicated sustainability-linked RCF. The effective term of the facility is five years, with extension options for up to two years, pushing out the maturity to between 2031 and 2033.

The improved terms are very competitive, capitalizing on Wereldhave's strong operational performance and solid balance sheet.

The lenders in the facility are ABN AMRO Bank, ING Bank and Rabobank. ABN AMRO Bank acted as Coordinator and Sustainability Coordinator. ING Bank is the Facility Agent.

Freshfields advised Wereldhave on the transaction and Hogan Lovells advised the lenders.

As a result, the weighted average term of Wereldhave's debt increases to 4.3 years (31 December 2025: 3.6 years).

Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave comments:"This refinancing underscores the strong confidence our banking partners have in Wereldhave and provides us with the flexibility to continue executing our strategic ambitions. It further reduces our cost of capital and increases our average debt maturities. With this new facility, we strengthen our financial position and continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Attachment

  • PR 3-3-2026 - Wereldhave announces refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.