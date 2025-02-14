WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission.Chaired by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Commission is tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of America's escalating health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases.The Commission is required to produce an assessment that summarizes what is known and what questions remain regarding the childhood chronic disease crisis, and include international comparisons, within 100 days.Within 180 days, the Commission will produce a strategy, based on the findings of the assessment, to improve the health of America's children.The Commission has four main policy directives to reverse chronic disease: Empower Americans through transparency and open-source data and avoid conflicts of interest in all federally funded health research, Prioritize gold-standard research on why Americans are getting sick in all health-related research funded by the federal government, Work with farmers to ensure that U.S. food is healthy, abundant and affordable, and Ensure expanded treatment options and health coverage flexibility for beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention.The Commission aims to restore trust in medical and scientific institutions and hold public hearings, meetings, roundtables, and similar events to receive expert input from leaders in public health.Trump signed the Executive Order immediately after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was sworn in as the Secretary of the HHS in the Oval Office Thursday.Based on all health indicators and global comparisons, Americans are becoming sicker, beset by illnesses that the nation's medical system isn't addressing effectively, according to the White House.In the United States, six in 10 adults have at least one chronic condition, and four in 10 have two or more.The United States has the highest age-standardized cancer incidence rate across 204 countries.From 1990 to 2021, the United States saw an 88 percent increase in cancer.Asthma is far more common in the United States than in other parts of the world.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX