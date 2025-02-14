Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces New Corporate Presentation and Upcoming Q1 2025 Launch of New Corporate Website

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the publication of its new corporate presentation (the "Corporate Presentation"). The Corporate Presentation provides key insights into the Company's updated strategic vision, growth initiatives, and investment thesis.

View the Corporate Presentation here .

The new Corporate Presentation reflects Alset AI's commitment to building an ecosystem for AI-driven innovation, with a focus on high-performance computing infrastructure, decentralized AI, and emerging AI-driven applications. The Company is also pleased to share that its new corporate website is scheduled to launch in Q1 2025, enhancing communication and engagement with investors, stakeholders, and industry partners.

"We are excited for the future of Alset AI and the significant opportunities within the artificial intelligence ecosystem," said Adam Ingram, CEO of Alset AI. "We have been very intentional with the recent work we have done elevating Alset AI's marketing collateral, in conjunction with developing the company strategy. Our new Corporate Presentation brings this work to life and provides a clear vision of how Alset AI is building an ecosystem that supports AI infrastructure and next-generation applications. Additionally, our upcoming corporate website will serve as a key platform for investor engagement, giving stakeholders direct access to insights on our strategic initiatives, portfolio companies, and industry outlooks. We are very excited to share our story and growth strategy with the investment community and deliver long-term value to our shareholders as we navigate the exciting road ahead."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

