Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the identification of multiple high-priority drill targets at its Otherside property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1) following the conclusion of the recent Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) and Magnetometer Survey. These targets exhibit geophysical signatures comparable to those of NexGen Energy's "Arrow" (Figure 2) and Paladin Energy's "Triple R" (Figure 3) high-grade uranium deposits, suggesting Otherside's potential for a significant discovery.

Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia, commented, "The encouraging outcomes of our recent survey outline the course for our exploration initiatives at the Otherside Property this year. Our goal is to lead the discovery of high-grade uranium deposits in the less explored north-central regions of the Athabasca Basin, targeting areas that exhibit geophysical signatures similar to those found at NexGen's "Arrow" and Paladin Energy's "Triple R", high-grade uranium deposits."

Highlights

High-Priority Drill Targets Identified: The survey revealed multiple targets with geophysical signatures comparable to NexGen's "Arrow" and Paladin Energy's "Triple R" deposits.

Promising Geophysical Anomalies: Targets are associated with gravity lows, magnetic lows, and a 49 km-long electromagnetic (EM) conductor with variable offsets and bends - key indicators for potential uranium mineralization.

2025 Exploration Program: Appia's exploration plans include advanced 3D processing and potential ground geophysical surveys to refine drill target locations.

: Appia's exploration plans include advanced 3D processing and potential ground geophysical surveys to refine drill target locations. Strategic Location: The Otherside property is situated in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.

Detailed Overview

2025 Exploration Plans

Appia's 2025 exploration program will focus on the high-priority targets (Figure 4) identified in the survey. The Company plans to conduct advanced 3D processing and ground geophysical surveys to further refine these targets and maximize the success of a future drilling program. On-site exploration is planned in collaboration with the Fond du Lac First Nations to coordinate local accommodations and crew staffing.

Similarities to NexGen's "Arrow" and Paladin's "Triple R"

The Otherside property shares critical geophysical characteristics with the "Arrow" and "Triple R" deposits, including:

A 49 km-long EM conductor with variable offsets and bends.

Gravity low and magnetic low anomalies along the conductor's strike length.

Structural complexities such as shear zones, faults, and reactivations, which are essential for uranium deposition.

For more information about NexGen Energy Ltd.'s "Arrow" deposit, please "click here".

For more information about Paladin Energy Ltd.'s "Triple R" deposit, please "click here".

Formation of Uranium Deposits in the Athabasca Basin

Unconformity uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin form when oxidizing fluids circulate, dissolve uranium-bearing minerals/rocks, and later precipitate uranium at the unconformity due to chemical changes caused by the interaction with reduced fluids, gases, or rocks. These deposits are often controlled by reactivated fault systems, which create structural-geochemical traps for uranium mineralization.

Geophysical Tools Guiding Exploration

Appia's exploration strategy utilizes gravity, magnetics, and electromagnetics (EM) to identify uranium mineralization:

Gravity and Electromagnetics (EM): Gravity low anomalies indicate less dense, altered minerals, while EM conductors highlight fluid pathways often associated with uranium deposits.

: Gravity low anomalies indicate less dense, altered minerals, while EM conductors highlight fluid pathways often associated with uranium deposits. Magnetics: Magnetic low anomalies suggest the presence of non-magnetic materials like clay minerals or altered rocks, commonly found in alteration halos around uranium mineralization.

The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor for Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.





Figure 1 - Property locations within and around the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, including Appia's "Otherside" and four other exploration properties, NexGen Energy Ltd.'s "Arrow" deposit, and Fission Uranium Corp.'s "Triple R" deposit.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/240894_118064b7c400599e_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Comparing Appia's unexplored electromagnetic conductor (left, represented as black lines) to NexGen Energy Ltd.'s near-identical, electromagnetic conductor (right, represented as black lines), host to their "Arrow" high-grade uranium deposit. Photo source: "NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Presentation - 2016"



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/240894_118064b7c400599e_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Comparing Fission Uranium Corp.'s electromagnetic conductor (left), host to their "Triple R" high-grade uranium deposit, to Appia's near identical, unexplored electromagnetic conductor (right). Photo source: "Mount, S. et. al. "Formation of the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit revealed by Fe and S isotopes in pyrite". Modified after Fission Uranium Corp, 2021.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/240894_118064b7c400599e_003full.jpg





Figure 4 - Appia's highlighted drill targets for their 2025 exploration plans. All targets are subject to change upon further refinement and program progression.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/240894_118064b7c400599e_004full.jpg

About the Otherside Project

The Otherside Project is strategically located within the prolific, uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This area is renowned for its significant uranium deposits, its surrounding rare earth element plays, and favorable geological conditions that have historically led to major high-grade uranium discoveries.

The Otherside Property shares similar geological and geophysical signatures to known high-grade, large-tonnage uranium deposits in the western Athabasca Basin, including Fission Uranium Corp's Triple "R" and NexGen Energy's "Arrow" deposits. Such signatures include long structural corridors hosting multiple, discrete conductors with associated magnetic gradients and gravity low areas.

Otherside's property area is 10,441.88 hectares and is 100% owned by Appia.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 153 million common shares outstanding, 177 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

