BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 February 2025 were:

644.18p Capital only

662.70p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 211,000 Ordinary shares on 13th February 2025, the Company has 81,571,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,638,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.