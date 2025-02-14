OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Interpol Washington Director Jeffrey A. Grimming and National Central Bureau Ottawa Director Marie-Josee Homsy have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen cross-border law enforcement collaboration against Tren de Aragua, one of the world's most dangerous transnational criminal organizations.Exploiting recent migration patterns, TdA has expanded its presence in North America, and is now in cities and communities across both countries, the Department of Justice said. This landmark agreement enhances the ability of INTERPOL Washington and NCB Ottawa to combat TdA through robust information sharing, coordinated law enforcement support, and strengthened border security efforts, it added.According to the MOC, both countries have agreed to take concrete actions within the INTERPOL framework to improve police coordination, information sharing, and operational support against TdA in the United States and Canada. This includes enhancing the timely and secure exchange of criminal intelligence, operational data, and best practices regarding efforts against TdA; coordinating joint investigations and activities targeting TdA; and strengthening mechanisms to detect, prevent, and respond to illicit cross-border TdA activities.This agreement was signed during the INTERPOL Heads of National Central Bureaus Conference in Lyon, France.A U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization from Venezuela. Tren de Aragua is believed to have more than 5,000 members.The gang has since expanded throughout Latin America and the United States due to the Venezuelan refugee crisis. The gang took roots following the migration of Venezuelans to host nations. Due to the severity of its crimes, combating the gang has become a priority to many nations where Tren de Aragua has entered.Venezuela's notorious Tocorón prison functioned as the organization's de facto headquarters. Though Tocorón prison was taken by Venezuelan security forces in 2023, the leadership escaped and the gang's activities continues unabated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX