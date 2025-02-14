LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is up over 53% at $1.95. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI) is up over 38% at $2.32. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 29% at $1.91. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) is up over 22% at $7.89. Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) is up over 19% at $7.19. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is up over 15% at $100.30. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is up over 14% at $161.29. Certara, Inc. (CERT) is up over 13% at $16.19. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 13% at $5.22. Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is up over 10% at $1.56.In the RedBellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (BLAC) is down over 39% at $4.09. Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is down over 35% at $14.87. Informatica Inc. (INFA) is down over 34% at $16.47. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is down over 23% at $2.06. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) is down over 19% at $3.01. Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is down over 14% at $3.70. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is down over 14% at $2.35. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) is down over 13% at $3.31. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) is down over 12% at $9.30. Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) is down over 10% at $3.50. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) is down over 9% at $4.69.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX