BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (GCL), a provider of games and entertainment, Friday revealed the acquisitions of 20 percent equity interests of video game developer Nekcom Inc. and its global publishing rights.Shares of GCL Global are increasing by 15% in the pre-market trading.Nekcom holds a 20 percent equity stake through Series B Preferred Stock under a purchase agreement dated November 20, 2024, involving GCL Global Ltd., Nekcom, and other parties.After the transaction closed on December 18, 2024, GCL's Group Chairman, Jacky Choo See Wee, joined Nekcom's Board of Directors.GCL's publishing branch, 4Divinity, has secured the global publishing rights for Nekcom's upcoming game, 'Showa American Story.' The game is currently expected to be released in 2025.In the pre-market trading, GCL Global is 14.81% higher at $3.10 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX