Datasea Inc.: Datasea Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Revenue of $20.5 Million, Up 81.4% Year-over-Year

Datasea's Top Line Growth Fueled by the Expansion of its State-of-the-Art 5G+AI Multimodal Digital Segment in China

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"), a Nevada-based technology company specializing in 5G+AI multimodal digital solutions and acoustic high-tech innovations, today announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported revenue of approximately $20.5 million, an increase of approximately 81.4% compared to revenue of approximately $11.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven by the accelerated adoption of its 5G+AI multimodal digital business services in China due to the Company's continued commercialization of acoustic high-tech products.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "Our strong performance in the second fiscal quarter reflects the successful expansion of our 5G+AI multimodal digital business customer base, where we continue to be an industry leader. We believe the expanding footprint of our 5G+AI customer base and the initial market penetration of our high-margin acoustic products underscore our ability to innovate and capture emerging opportunities. We remain committed to advancing our technological innovation while driving sustainable growth."

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for the Company's second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately $20.5 million, an increase of approximately 81.4% compared to revenue of approximately $11.3 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of the Company's 5G+AI multimodal digital business in China, especially the continuous enhancement of the effectiveness and efficiency of 5G multimodal digital products and services through AI technology.

Revenue for the Company's second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately $20.5 million, an increase of approximately 81.4% compared to revenue of approximately $11.3 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of the Company's 5G+AI multimodal digital business in China, especially the continuous enhancement of the effectiveness and efficiency of 5G multimodal digital products and services through AI technology. Gross Profit: Gross profit for the Company's second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately $0.4 million, and our gross margin for the second fiscal quarter was approximately 2.0%. This marks an improvement from the same period in the prior year when the Company recorded gross profit of approximately $0.1 million and a gross margin of approximately 0.9%.

Gross profit for the Company's second fiscal quarter of 2025 was approximately $0.4 million, and our gross margin for the second fiscal quarter was approximately 2.0%. This marks an improvement from the same period in the prior year when the Company recorded gross profit of approximately $0.1 million and a gross margin of approximately 0.9%. Intangible Assets : As of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, the Company's net value of intangible assets was $4,081,544 and $546,001, respectively, reflecting an increase of $3,535,543, or 647%. The increase in intangible assets is crucial to the Company's growth and success. The enhancement of intangible assets, including patents, has simultaneously increased the overall value of the business, promoted sustainable development, and contributed to the Company's long-term success.

: As of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, the Company's net value of intangible assets was $4,081,544 and $546,001, respectively, reflecting an increase of $3,535,543, or 647%. The increase in intangible assets is crucial to the Company's growth and success. The enhancement of intangible assets, including patents, has simultaneously increased the overall value of the business, promoted sustainable development, and contributed to the Company's long-term success. Inventory: As of December 31, 2024, the Company's inventory was $319,932, an increase of $166,349 from $153,583 on June 30, 2024, marking an increase of 108.31%. The increase in inventory primarily reflects the continued rise in customer orders within the acoustic high-tech business. Maintaining an appropriate inventory level helps the Company address sudden surges in demand or price hikes, secure discounts through bulk purchases, reduce procurement costs, and ensure timely capture of sales opportunities during promotions or peak seasons. The inventory growth reflects the healthy expansion of the Company's business and strategic preparations for future growth.

Business Highlights - 5G+AI Multimodal Digital Business

1. Technological Leadership

The Company's AI multimodal models have made breakthroughs in areas such as sentiment analysis, machine translation, and natural language processing, expanding the boundaries of intelligent system applications. Currently, the Company is integrating DeepSeek's distributed training methods and mixed-precision training techniques , utilizing half-precision (FP16) and single-precision (FP32) floating-point numbers. After fusing multiple sensory inputs, the models are able to enhance data understanding, analysis accuracy, and decision-making reliability.

have made breakthroughs in areas such as sentiment analysis, machine translation, and natural language processing, expanding the boundaries of intelligent system applications. Currently, the Company is integrating and , utilizing half-precision (FP16) and single-precision (FP32) floating-point numbers. After fusing multiple sensory inputs, the models are able to enhance data understanding, analysis accuracy, and decision-making reliability. In line with the Company's business needs, a self-designed Transformer model architecture has been developed, which is capable of processing inputs from multiple modalities in parallel. Datasea's 5G+AI platform incorporates this architecture, utilizing the self-attention mechanism to deeply learn the complex interactions between modalities. This approach excels in applications such as image-text correlation analysis and audio-video synchronization. After integrating DeepSeek's training methods, the platform will further advance in areas such as natural language generation, multilingual processing, code optimization, and logical reasoning, providing more comprehensive and accurate responses.

2. Key Contracts

The Company's subsidiaries have signed new contracts worth up to an aggregate of approximately $30 million with Qingdao Ruizhi Yixing, Wuhan Xiaoming Technology, and other clients since last quarter, further reinforcing market penetration.

3. Strategic Collaboration

We were selected as a prospective strategic partner by China Mobile Internet (a subsidiary of China Mobile), which has the potential to expand our opportunities for large-scale 5G infrastructure project collaborations.

Our 5G+AI platform is capable of serving 52 million enterprises and 124 million individual businesses in China, facilitating digital transformation across sectors including finance, logistics, and agriculture.

Business Highlights - Acoustic High-Tech Business

1. Technological Innovation

We are focused on the research and application of multiple advanced acoustic technologies, including ultrasound, infrasound, and Schumann resonance. By integrating the latest findings in acoustics, mechanical transduction, and vibration dynamics, the Company is developing AI-driven acoustic high-tech products with unique competitive advantages.

We have developed distinct technical expertise in the study and application of non-audible mechanical wave effects, leveraging the cavitation, thermal, and mechanical effects of ultrasound to support a variety of applications such as environmental disinfection, crop pest control, photosynthetic absorption, seed treatment, water purification, safety monitoring, skincare, and healthcare.

2. Product Development

Our ultrasonic disinfection machine series and the "Star Dream" non-contact sleep aid device utilize Schumann resonance and AI-powered acoustic algorithms to enhance health living and company's product performance.

Our planned calendar year 2025 acoustic product releases include applications in environmental acoustic technology and neurological acoustic technology, such as the development of a pet deodorizing purifier and mechanical wave-based brain cortical cortisol regulation device, both of which target growing consumer markets.

3. Product Placement and Expansion Plans

In January 2025, the Company reported that it has partnered with a significant number of beauty and health management companies in Tianjin and Hubei Provinces, introducing acoustic high-tech products to 463 beauty and personal care stores. By the end of calendar year 2025, the Company expects to sell up to 260,000 units of acoustic air disinfection devices and sleep products, with total projected revenue of approximately $19 million (approximately ¥1.33 billion RMB), achieving significant market penetration in Northern China.

We plan to expand into the U.S. market, including partnerships with U.S. e-commerce platforms and distributors.

We are strengthening our intellectual property (IP) portfolio, enhancing patents covering ultrasound medical imaging, precision acoustic industrial manufacturing, acoustic applications in agriculture, and acoustic IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

Operational and Strategic Outlook

Margin Improvement : We intend to drive profitability by scaling high-margin acoustic products (e.g., ultrasonic sterilizers, sleep aids) and offering technical services through the Company's 5G+AI platform, thereby reducing customer acquisition costs for Company's industrial clients.

: We intend to drive profitability by scaling high-margin acoustic products (e.g., ultrasonic sterilizers, sleep aids) and offering technical services through the Company's 5G+AI platform, thereby reducing customer acquisition costs for Company's industrial clients. Global Expansion : We plan to accelerate international market entry into the U.S. and Europe and expand our acoustic high-tech business through strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions.

: We plan to accelerate international market entry into the U.S. and Europe and expand our acoustic high-tech business through strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Gross Margin Improvement : We expect to focus on scaling high-margin acoustic products (e.g., ultrasonic sterilizers, sleep aids) and reducing 5G+AI customer acquisition costs.

: We expect to focus on scaling high-margin acoustic products (e.g., ultrasonic sterilizers, sleep aids) and reducing 5G+AI customer acquisition costs. Global Expansion: We aim to accelerate U.S. and European market entry through partnerships and M&A opportunities in acoustic IoT and precision agriculture.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G+AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









DECEMBER 31,

2024



JUNE 30,

2024





(UNAUDITED)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 268,101



$ 181,262

Accounts receivable



210,980





718,546

Inventory, net



319,932





153,583

Value-added tax prepayment



111,300





107,545

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



684,783





1,486,956

Total current assets



1,595,096





2,647,892



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



41,399





48,466

Intangible assets, net



4,081,544





546,001

Right-of-use assets, net



185,494





49,345

Total noncurrent assets



4,308,437





643,812



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,903,533



$ 3,291,704



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 314,367



$ 1,075,641

Unearned revenue



135,514





49,239

Accrued expenses and other payables



499,637





596,714

Due to related parties



411,619





654,560

Operating lease liabilities



79,308





53,530

Bank loan payable



1,119,860





1,170,298

Total current liabilities



2,560,305





3,599,982



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Operating lease liabilities



116,820





-

Total noncurrent liabilities



116,820





-



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,677,125





3,599,982



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

7,164,402 and 3,589,620 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively



7,164





3,589

Additional paid-in capital



45,633,189





38,957,780

Accumulated comprehensive income



134,302





242,208

Accumulated deficit



(42,538,589)





(39,440,322)

TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



3,236,066





(236,745)



















Noncontrolling interest



(9,658)





(71,533)



















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



3,226,408





(308,278)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(DEFICIT)

$ 5,903,533



$ 3,291,704



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,



SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



























Revenues

$ 20,456,404



$ 11,348,469



$ 41,537,498



$ 18,229,212

Cost of revenues



20,038,952





11,246,234





40,923,065





18,052,242



































Gross profit



417,452





102,235





614,433





176,970



































Operating expenses































Selling



407,669





1,149,944





1,403,718





1,234,391

General and administrative



1,173,733





623,456





2,302,136





1,316,516

Research and development



74,402





117,371





177,481





272,375



































Total operating expenses



1,655,804





1,890,771





3,883,335





2,823,282



































Loss from operations



(1,238,352)





(1,788,536)





(3,268,902)





(2,646,312)



































Non-operating income (expenses)































Other income (expenses), net



109,761





(46,187)





165,587





(54,051)

Interest income



875





1,623





4,930





1,729



































Total non-operating income (expenses), net



110,636





(44,564)





170,517





(52,322)



































Loss before income tax



(1,127,716)





(1,833,100)





(3,098,385)





(2,698,634)



































Income tax



-





-





-





-



































Loss before noncontrolling interest from

continuing operations



(1,127,716)





(1,833,100)





(3,098,385)





(2,698,634)

Income before noncontrolling interest from

discontinued operations



-





-





-





833,546



































Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

from continuing operations



8,562





(61)





(118)





(9,993)

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

from discontinued operations



-





-













-



































Net loss attribute to noncontrolling interest



8,562





(61)





(118)





(9,993)



































Net loss to the Company from continuing

operations



(1,136,278)





(1,833,039)





(3,098,267)





(2,688,641)

Net income to the Company from discontinued

operations



-





-





-





833,546



































Net loss to the Company



(1,136,278)





(1,833,039)





(3,098,267)





(1,855,095)



































Other comprehensive item































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

attributable to the Company



(94,752)





34,601





(107,906)





(126,615)

Foreign currency translation gain attributable to

noncontrolling interest



19,296





116





60,602





29,850



































Comprehensive loss attributable to the

Company

$ (1,231,030)



$ (1,798,438)



$ (3,206,173)



$ (1,981,710)



































Comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interest

$ 27,858



$ 55



$ 60,484



$ 19,857



































Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.16)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.56)



$ (0.82)



































Weighted average shares used for computing

basic and diluted loss per share *



7,170,852





2,538,286





5,582,115





2,250,711





* retroactively reflect 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective on January 19, 2024



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED)









Common Stock



Additional

paid-in



Accumulated



Accumulated

other

comprehensive









Noncontrolling





Shares



Amount



capital



deficit



income



Total



interest













































Balance at

July 1, 2024



3,589,620



$ 3,590



$ 38,957,780



$ (39,440,322)



$ 242,208



$ (236,745)



$ (71,533)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(1,961,989)





-





(1,961,989)





(8,680)



























































Noncontrolling

interest

disposal at

closure of

the entity



-





-





-





-





-





-





1,391



























































Issuance of

common

stock for

equity

financing



692,308





692





1,958,059





-





-





1,958,751





-



























































Issuance of

common

stock for

equity

financing -

related

parties



1,932,224





1,932





3,978,449





-





-





3,980,381





-



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



75,000





75





374,925





-





-





375,000





-



























































Shares issued

for purchase

of

intangible

assets from

the

Company's

major

shareholders



797,850





798





(798)





-





-





-





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)



-





-





-





-





(13,154)





(13,154)





41,306



























































Balance at

September

30, 2024



7,087,002





7,087





45,268,415





(41,402,311)





229,054





4,102,245





(37,516)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(1,136,278)





-





(1,136,278)





8,562



























































Forgiveness of

debt by

shareholder



-





-





183,351





-





-





183,351





-



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



77,400





77





181,423





-





-





181,500





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)



-





-





-





-





(94,752)





(94,752)





19,296



























































Balance at

December

31, 2024



7,164,402



$ 7,164



$ 45,633,189



$ (42,538,589)



$ 134,302



$ 3,236,066



$ (9,658)



























































Balance at

July 1, 2023



1,889,315



$ 1,889



$ 24,148,868



$ (28,063,258)



$ 393,252



$ (3,519,249)



$ (60,848)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(22,056)





-





(22,056)





(9,932)



























































Issuance of

common

stock for

equity

financing



685,940





686





8,060,600





-





-





8,061,286





-



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



-





-





20,100





-





-





20,100





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





(161,216)





(161,216)





(8)



























































Balance at

September

30, 2023



2,575,255





2,575





32,229,568





(28,085,314)





232,036





4,378,865





(70,788)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(1,833,039)





-





(1,833,039)





(61)



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



-





-





22,103





-





-





22,103





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

gain



-





-





-





-





34,601





34,601





116



























































Balance at

December

31, 2023



2,575,255



$ 2,575



$ 32,251,671



$ (29,918,353)



$ 266,637



$ 2,602,530



$ (70,733)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)









SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,





2024



2023















Cash flows from operating activities:











Loss including noncontrolling interest

$ (3,098,385)



$ (1,865,088)

Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash

used in operating activities:















Gain on disposal of subsidiary



-





(833,546)

Bad debt reversal



(7,005)





-

Depreciation and amortization



395,741





276,116

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



3,155





-

Operating lease expense



77,320





107,355

Forgiveness of debt by shareholder



184,663





-

Stock compensation expense



556,500





42,203

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



504,995





(52,805)

Inventory



(168,864)





59,809

Value-added tax prepayment



(4,710)





(25,932)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



802,142





(2,589,743)

Accounts payable



(759,065)





(138,820)

Unearned revenue



87,317





(462,043)

Accrued expenses and other payables



(90,587)





(39,242)

Payment on operating lease liabilities



(70,789)





(111,547)



















Net cash used in operating activities



(1,587,572)





(5,633,283)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Acquisition of property and equipment



(7,255)





(3,683)

Acquisition of intangible assets



(3,950,272)





(68,098)

Cash disposed due to disposal of subsidiary



-





(35)



















Net cash used in investing activities



(3,957,527)





(71,816)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from (repayment to) related parties



(239,307)





116,841

Proceeds from loan payables



-





153,659

Repayment of loan payables



(40,698)





(2,090,005)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



5,939,133





8,061,286



















Net cash provided by financing activities



5,659,128





6,241,781



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(27,190)





(118,694)



















Net increase in cash



86,839





417,988



















Cash, beginning of period



181,262





19,728



















Cash, end of period

$ 268,101



$ 437,716



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ 17,973



$ 10,535

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 196,783



$ 124,824

Transfer of debt owing to the Company's' CEO to Mr. Wanli Kuai

$ -



$ 727,503



