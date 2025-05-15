BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS) posted a net loss for the third quarter of $1.8 million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.24 compared to a loss of $1.55.Revenue for the third quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of 653.6% compared to revenue of $1.4 million, a year ago. The company said this increase was primarily driven by the growth of the 5G+AI multimodal digital business in China.Datasea reaffirmed fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $90 million, representing a 275% increase over fiscal 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX