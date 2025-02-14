CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Results of operations as reported in the consolidated financial statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1.22 $ 0.37 $ 1.87 $ 0.17 Funds from Operations ("FFO") $ 2.42 $ 1.80 $ 6.40 $ 6.59 FFO, as adjusted (1) $ 1.92 $ 1.94 $ 6.69 $ 6.66

(1) For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 8 of this news release.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

In January 2025, CBL closed on the sale of Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, PA, for $34.0 million, all cash.

In December 2024, CBL closed on the acquisition of its partner's 50% joint venture interests in three high-performing centers, CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN, Oak Park Mall in Kansas City, KC, and West County Center in St. Louis, MO. The interests were acquired for a total cash consideration of $22.5 million. CBL also assumed its former partner's share of three non-recourse loans, secured individually by each of the assets, totaling $266.7 million.

Same-center NOI for 2024 increased 0.2% compared with the prior-year period, and FFO, as adjusted, per share increased to $6.69, compared with $6.66 for the prior-year period. CBL reported a decline in same-center NOI of 1.6% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared with the prior-year period, and FFO, as adjusted, per share of $1.92, compared with $1.94 for fourth quarter 2023. Results were in-line with the previously issued guidance range for 2024.

Nearly 4.5 million square feet of leases were executed in 2024, including nearly 1.4 million executed in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 leasing results included comparable leases of approximately 859,000 square feet signed at roughly flat average rents versus the prior leases.

Portfolio occupancy was 90.3% as of December 31, 2024, a 100-basis-point-increase sequentially from September 30, 2024, and a 60-bps decline compared with portfolio occupancy of 90.9% as of December 31, 2023. Same-center occupancy for malls, lifestyle centers and outlet centers was 88.7% as of December 31, 2024, a 110-basis-point decline from 89.8% as of December 31, 2023. Anticipated bankruptcy related store closures representing over 290,000-square-feet negatively impacted mall occupancy by 184 basis points, compared with the prior-year quarter.

Same-center tenant sales per square foot for the fourth quarter 2024 increased approximately 1% as compared with the prior-year period. Same-center tenant sales per square foot for the 12-months ended December 31, 2024, of $418, were flat compared with the prior period.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $283.9 million of unrestricted cash and marketable securities.

CBL's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and a special cash dividend of $0.80 per common share.

"2024 was an outstanding year for CBL," said CBL's chief executive officer, Stephen D. Lebovitz. "Financial results were strong, highlighted by the achievement of positive same-center NOI growth. We also completed significant financing and transactional activity that strengthened both our balance sheet and portfolio. Same-center NOI growth for the year benefited from overall positive rent spreads and new leasing activity as well as lower operating expenses and tax savings, partially offset by an unfavorable variance in uncollectable revenues and declines in percentage rent.

"Leasing volumes were healthy in 2024, with 1.4 million square feet of new and renewal leases signed in the fourth quarter, bringing the full year total to nearly 4.5 million square feet. Comparable shop leases were signed at positive lease spreads of 5.8% for both new and renewal leases. We added exciting new brands and restaurants to our properties, signing new deals in the fourth quarter with Kendra Scott, J. Crew Factory, Barnes & Noble, Drybar, and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant. Our leasing efforts through the year resulted in a 100 bps increase in occupancy sequentially and a narrowing of the decline from the prior-year period to 60 basis points. We are focused on making additional progress in occupancy in 2025. Sales improved over the course of the year with the holiday sales season driving a 1% increase in the fourth quarter.

"In 2024, we were active on the transaction front, generating $85 million in proceeds from asset sales. In late December, we were excited to complete the acquisition of our joint venture partner's interest in three of our top properties, which paves the way to unlock future value creation opportunities. We are pursuing numerous growth opportunities at these high-performing properties and will now benefit 100% from the results of these efforts.

"We made tremendous improvements to our balance sheet during the fourth quarter with more than $500 million in financing activity completed. In concert with the acquisition noted above, we completed the extension of the non-recourse loans secured by West County Center, (to December 2026, at the existing interest rate) and Oak Park Mall, (to October 2030, at a 5% fixed interest rate). We also closed on two favorable new non-recourse loans secured by our open-air center in Melbourne, FL and our outlet center in Louisville, KY.

"With more than $37 million in share repurchase activity completed, we are actively pursuing opportunities to return capital to shareholders. We increased our regular dividend rate at the start of 2024, and now our Board has approved our regular quarterly dividend as well as a significant special dividend totaling $1.20 per share, to be paid in all cash.

"While uncertainty and certain headwinds remain a factor in 2025, we are focused on driving additional operational improvements across our portfolio through strategic leasing and redevelopment efforts. We will continue to pursue opportunities to utilize our portfolio and strong balance sheet position to generate cash flow improvements and enhanced shareholder returns. We are excited to hit the ground running this year and build off the strong momentum created in 2024."

Same-center Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 177,826 $ 180,571 Total Expenses $ (56,103 ) $ (56,867 ) Total portfolio same-center NOI $ 121,723 $ 123,704 Total same-center NOI percentage change (1.6 )% Estimate for uncollectable revenues (recovery) $ 1,039 $ (285 )

(1) CBL's definition of same-center NOI excludes the impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items such as straight-line rents and reimbursements, write-offs of landlord inducements and net amortization of above and below market leases.

Same-center NOI for the fourth quarter 2024 declined $2.0 million. Fourth quarter 2024 results were impacted by a $0.6 million decline in percentage rents. Total operating expense declined $0.8 million, primarily driven by lower thirdparty contract expense and lower maintenance and repair projects expense as compared with the prior period. The estimate for uncollectable revenues unfavorably impacted the quarter by approximately $1.3 million.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 675,468 $ 681,425 Total Expenses $ (219,901 ) $ (226,934 ) Total portfolio same-center NOI $ 455,568 $ 454,492 Total same-center NOI percentage change 0.2 % Estimate for uncollectable revenues (recovery) $ 3,667 $ 1,211

Same-center NOI for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $1.1 million. Results included real estate and other tax expense savings and improved operating expenses from lower third-party contract expense. Percentage rents in 2024 were $2.3 million lower. The estimate for uncollectable revenues unfavorably impacted 2024 by $2.5 million.

PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Occupancy(1):

As of December 31, 2024 2023 Total portfolio 90.3% 90.9% Malls, lifestyle centers and outlet centers: Total malls 87.8% 89.3% Total lifestyle centers 92.2% 91.5% Total outlet centers 92.3% 91.9% Total same-center malls, lifestyle centers and outlet centers 88.7% 89.8% Open-air centers 95.6% 95.5% All Other Properties 89.5% 78.2%

(1) Occupancy for malls, lifestyle centers and outlet centers represent percentage of in-line gross leasable area under 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for open-air centers represents percentage of gross leasable area occupied.

New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet:

% Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2024 All Property Types (0.6)% 5.8% Stabilized Malls, Lifestyle Centers and Outlet Centers (0.8)% 5.5% New leases 36.4% 56.5% Renewal leases (2.2)% 1.1% Open Air Centers 8.9% 15.7%

Same-Center Sales Per Square Foot for In-line Tenants 10,000 Square Feet or Less:

Sales Per Square Foot for

the Trailing Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 % Change Malls, lifestyle centers and outlet centers same-center sales per square foot $ 418 $ 418 0.0%

DIVIDEND

On February 12, 2025, CBL announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.60 per common share, is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2025.

CBL's Board of Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $0.80 per common share. The special dividend is required to remain in compliance with U.S. federal income tax rules for real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). The special dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2025.

FINANCING ACTIVITY

During the fourth quarter 2024, CBL completed approximately $513.7 million in financing activity.

In December 2024, CBL completed the extension of the $251.4 million non-recourse loan secured by Oak Park Mall in Kansas City, KS. The maturity was extended to October 2030. The fixed interest rate will increase to 5% beginning in October 2025. CBL also exercised a two-year extension of the $144.7 million loan secured by West County Center in St. Louis, MO. The maturity was extended to December 2026. CBL closed on an extension of the $6.6 million loan ($3.3 million at CBL's share) secured by Coastal Grand-Dick's Sporting Goods in Myrtle Beach, SC. The loan now matures in November 2025, with an option to extend the maturity to May 2026.

In November, CBL and its 50% joint venture partner took advantage of improved financing terms and closed on new non-recourse ten-year loans totaling $45.0 million, secured by Hammock Landing in West Melbourne, FL. The loans bear a fixed interest rate of 5.86% and replace two existing partially guaranteed loans totaling $44.5 million, which bore a floating interest rate (8.2% as of September 30, 2024). The loans had a maturity of February 2025.

In October, CBL and its joint venture partner closed on a new $66.0 million loan secured by The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. The new non-recourse loan bears a fixed interest rate of 6.84% and matures in November 2034. Proceeds were used to retire the $61.6 million existing loan that was set to mature in December 2024.

CBL and its 50% joint venture partner are continuing discussions, which began in August, with the lender regarding a loan modification/extension of the $98.8 million in loans secured by Coastal Grand Mall and Coastal Grand Crossing in Myrtle Beach, SC.

In July 2024, CBL and its 50% joint venture partner closed on a new $14.5 million five-year loan secured by the Aloft Hotel at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN. The loan bears a fixed interest rate of 7.2% and is non-recourse to CBL and replaced the existing $16.0 million loan that was set to mature in November 2024.

In May 2024, CBL transferred the title to Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, SC, to the mortgage holder in satisfaction of the $28.7 million non-recourse loan secured by the property.

In February 2024, CBL retired the $15.3 million recourse loan secured by Brookfield Square Anchor Redevelopment in Brookfield, WI.

CBL is cooperating with the foreclosure or conveyance of Alamance Crossing East in Burlington, NC, ($41.1 million).

ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

In December 2024, CBL closed on the acquisition of its partner's 50% joint venture interests in three high-performing centers, CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN, Oak Park Mall in Kansas City, KS, and West County Center in St. Louis, MO. The interests were acquired for a total cash consideration of $22.5 million. CBL also assumed its former partner's share of three non-recourse loans, secured individually by each of the assets, totaling $266.7 million.

DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

In January 2025, CBL completed the sale of Monroeville Mall and Annex in Monroeville PA, for $34.0 million.

In 2024, CBL completed more than $85.0 million in disposition activity, at CBL's share. Major transactions included the sale of Layton Hills Mall in Layton, UT, in August for $37.125 million. In September, CBL closed on the sale of Layton Hills Convenience Center, Layton Hills Plaza and nine related outparcels in Layton (Salt Lake City), UT, to an unaffiliated third party for $28.5 million, all cash.

During the fourth quarter, CBL completed the sale of three outparcels, generating aggregate proceeds at its share of $10.8 million.

DEVELOPMENT AND REDEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Detailed project information is available in CBL's Financial Supplement for Q4 2024, which can be found in the Invest - Financial Reports section of CBL's website at cblproperties.com

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Based on Management's expectations, CBL is initiating FFO, as adjusted, guidance for 2025 in the range of $6.98 - $7.34 per share. Management anticipates same-center NOI for full-year 2025 in the range of (2.0)% to 0.5%.

Low High 2025 FFO, as adjusted (in millions) $ 213.0 $ 224.0 2025 WA Share Count 30.5 30.5 2025 FFO, as adjusted, per share $ 6.98 $ 7.34 2025 Same-Center NOI ("SC NOI") (in millions) $ 427.0 $ 438.0 2025 change in same-center NOI (2.0 )% 0.5 %

2024 vs. 2025 Same-center NOI guidance bridge:

2025 SC NOI Low End 2025 SC NOI High End Category Explanation 2024 same-center NOI $ 435.7 $ 435.7 Non-core assets excluded from same center pool include Harford Mall, Imperial Valley Mall, Laurel Park Mall and Brookfield Square. Net impact from new and renewal leasing activity 6.5 11.0 Net impact of new leases, renewal leases and contractual rent bumps for permanent and specialty leasing. Percentage rent (3.0 ) (2.0 ) Represents impact of flat to down sales expectations for the year, higher breakpoints upon lease renewal and conversion of percentage rent to base rent on renewal. Operating expense (7.0 ) (4.0 ) Represents potential increase in operating expenses. Credit loss (5.2 ) (3.7 ) Unbudgeted reserve for tenants that may file for bankruptcy/close stores. Uncollectable revenue variance - 1.0 Represents the estimated impact of a variance in the estimate for uncollectable revenues. 2025 SC NOI Guidance $ 427.0 $ 438.0 % change (2.0 )% 0.5 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Share to 2025 FFO, as Adjusted, Per Share:

Low High Expected diluted earnings per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.43 Depreciation and amortization 4.61 4.61 Expected FFO, per diluted, fully converted common share 5.68 6.04 Debt discount accretion, net of noncontrolling interests' share 0.60 0.60 Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates with negative investment 0.70 0.70 Expected FFO, as adjusted, per diluted, fully converted common share $ 6.98 $ 7.34

2025 Estimate of Capital Items (in millions):

Low High 2025 Estimated maintenance capital/tenant allowances (1) $ 40.0 $ 55.0 2025 Estimated development/redevelopment expenditures 5.0 10.0 2025 Estimated principal amortization (including est. term loan ECF) 85.0 95.0 Total Estimate $ 130.0 $ 160.0 (1) Excludes amounts related to properties which have 100% of the cash flows from such properties restricted under the terms of the respective loan agreements as further described on page 12 of the Financial Supplement.

ABOUT CBL PROPERTIES

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 89 properties totaling 56.2 million square feet across 21 states, including 54 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Funds From Operations

FFO is a widely used non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that supplements net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties and impairment losses of depreciable properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests are calculated on the same basis. We define FFO as defined above by NAREIT. The Company's method of calculating FFO may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company believes that FFO provides an additional indicator of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes the value of real estate assets declines predictably over time. Since values of well-maintained real estate assets have historically risen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO enhances investors' understanding of its operating performance. The use of FFO as an indicator of financial performance is influenced not only by the operations of the Company's properties and interest rates, but also by its capital structure.

The Company believes FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is a useful performance measure since it conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership.

In the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company's common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, located in this earnings release, the Company makes an adjustment to add back noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of its Operating Partnership in order to arrive at FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders.

FFO does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating the Company's operating performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

The Company believes that it is important to identify the impact of certain significant items on its FFO measures for a reader to have a complete understanding of the Company's results of operations. Therefore, the Company has also presented adjusted FFO measures excluding these items from the applicable periods. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 8 of this news release for a description of these adjustments.

Same-center Net Operating Income

NOI is a supplemental non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of the Company's shopping centers and other properties. The Company defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income) less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs).

The Company computes NOI based on the Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. The Company believes that presenting NOI and same-center NOI (described below) based on its Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties is useful since the Company conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company's definition of NOI may be different than that used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's calculation of NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Since NOI includes only those revenues and expenses related to the operations of the Company's shopping center properties, the Company believes that same-center NOI provides a measure that reflects trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, sales at the malls and operating costs and the impact of those trends on the Company's results of operations. The Company's calculation of same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-off of landlord inducement assets in order to enhance the comparability of results from one period to another. A reconciliation of same-center NOI to net income (loss) is located at the end of this earnings release.

Pro Rata Share of Debt

The Company presents debt based on the carrying value of its pro rata ownership share (including the carrying value of the Company's pro rata share of unconsolidated affiliates and excluding noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated properties) because it believes this provides investors a clearer understanding of the Company's total debt obligations which affect the Company's liquidity. A reconciliation of the Company's pro rata share of debt to the amount of debt on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet is located at the end of this earnings release.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Rental revenues $ 125,786 $ 134,008 $ 493,876 $ 513,957 Management, development and leasing fees 1,897 1,821 7,609 7,917 Other 4,007 3,880 14,076 13,412 Total revenues 131,690 139,709 515,561 535,286 EXPENSES: Property operating (22,149 ) (22,254 ) (90,052 ) (90,996 ) Depreciation and amortization (31,561 ) (42,376 ) (140,591 ) (190,505 ) Real estate taxes (11,797 ) (11,744 ) (47,365 ) (54,807 ) Maintenance and repairs (9,725 ) (11,334 ) (37,732 ) (41,336 ) General and administrative (16,607 ) (14,283 ) (67,254 ) (64,066 ) Loss on impairment (625 ) - (1,461 ) - Litigation settlement 400 132 553 2,310 Other (88 ) (23 ) (230 ) (221 ) Total expenses (92,152 ) (101,882 ) (384,132 ) (439,621 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest and other income 3,604 3,939 15,713 13,199 Interest expense (36,418 ) (42,317 ) (154,486 ) (172,905 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - 3,270 (819 ) 3,270 Gain on deconsolidation - - - 47,879 Gain on consolidation 26,727 - 26,727 - Gain on sales of real estate assets 189 229 16,676 5,125 Income tax (provision) benefit (199 ) 487 (1,055 ) (894 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 4,106 9,043 22,932 11,865 Total other expenses (1,991 ) (25,349 ) (74,312 ) (92,461 ) Net income 37,547 12,478 57,117 3,204 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating Partnership (3 ) (8 ) (4 ) (2 ) Other consolidated subsidiaries 434 (657 ) 1,857 3,344 Net income attributable to the Company 37,978 11,813 58,970 6,546 Earnings allocable to unvested restricted stock (770 ) (276 ) (1,206 ) (1,113 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 37,208 $ 11,537 $ 57,764 $ 5,433 Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.37 $ 1.87 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share 1.22 0.37 1.87 0.17 Weighted-average basic shares 30,178 31,291 30,905 31,303 Weighted-average diluted shares 30,400 31,291 30,962 31,303

The Company's reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is as follows: (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 37,208 $ 11,537 $ 57,764 $ 5,433 Noncontrolling interest in income of Operating Partnership 3 8 4 2 Earnings allocable to unvested restricted stock 770 276 1,206 1,113 Depreciation and amortization expense of: Consolidated properties 31,561 42,376 140,591 190,505 Unconsolidated affiliates 4,141 4,145 16,137 17,408 Non-real estate assets (418 ) (232 ) (1,187 ) (905 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (446 ) (507 ) (1,916 ) (2,442 ) Loss on impairment, net of taxes 625 - 1,244 - Gain on depreciable property - - (15,651 ) - FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders 73,444 57,603 198,192 211,114 Debt discount accretion, including our share of unconsolidated affiliates and net of noncontrolling interests' share (1) 10,327 13,909 44,929 61,788 Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates with negative investment (2) 1,494 (6,062 ) (9,974 ) (7,242 ) Litigation settlement (3) (400 ) (132 ) (553 ) (2,310 ) Non-cash default interest expense (4) 374 - 606 972 Gain on deconsolidation (5) - - - (47,879 ) Gain on consolidation (6) (26,727 ) - (26,727 ) - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (7) - (3,270 ) 819 (3,270 ) FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted $ 58,512 $ 62,048 $ 207,292 $ 213,173 FFO per diluted share $ 2.42 $ 1.80 $ 6.40 $ 6.59 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 1.92 $ 1.94 $ 6.69 $ 6.66 Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common units outstanding 30,406 32,007 30,967 32,015

(1) In conjunction with fresh start accounting upon emergence from bankruptcy, the Company recognized debt discounts equal to the difference between the outstanding balance of mortgage notes payable and the estimated fair value of such mortgage notes payable. The debt discounts are accreted as additional interest expense over the terms of the respective mortgage notes payable using the effective interest method. (2) Represents the Company's share of the earnings (losses) before depreciation and amortization expense of unconsolidated affiliates where the Company is not recognizing equity in earnings (losses) because its investment in the unconsolidated affiliate is below zero. (3) Represents a credit to litigation settlement expense, in each respective period, related to claim amounts that were released pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit. (4) The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 includes default interest on loans past their maturity dates. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes default interest on loans past their maturity dates. (5) For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company deconsolidated Alamance Crossing East and WestGate Mall due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process. (6) For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company closed on the acquisition of its partners' 50% joint venture interests in CoolSprings Galleria, Oak Park Mall and West County Center and recognized gain on consolidation. (7) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company made a partial paydown on the open-air centers and outparcels loan and recognized loss on extinguishment of debt related to a prepayment fee. The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the loan secured by The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders $ 1.22 $ 0.37 $ 1.87 $ 0.17 Add amounts per share included in FFO: Unvested restricted stock 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.03 Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from consolidated properties, unconsolidated affiliates, non-real estate assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling interests 1.15 1.42 4.96 6.39 Loss on impairment, net of taxes 0.02 - 0.04 - Gain on depreciable property - - (0.50 ) - FFO per diluted share $ 2.42 $ 1.80 $ 6.40 $ 6.59

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION: Lease termination fees $ 144 $ 1,423 $ 2,357 $ 3,504 Straight-line rental income adjustment $ 804 $ 1,432 $ 974 $ 6,840 Gain on outparcel sales, net of taxes $ 257 $ 229 $ 951 $ 5,607 Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases $ (5,134 ) $ (5,626 ) $ (15,616 ) $ (20,736 ) Income tax (provision) benefit $ (199 ) $ 487 $ (1,055 ) $ (894 ) Abandoned projects expense $ (88 ) $ (22 ) $ (230 ) $ (39 ) Interest capitalized $ 134 $ 111 $ 562 $ 453 Estimate of uncollectable revenues $ (870 ) $ 1,081 $ (5,085 ) $ (1,493 ) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Straight-line rent receivable $ 23,789 $ 22,649

Same-center Net Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 37,547 $ 12,478 $ 57,117 $ 3,204 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 31,561 42,376 140,591 190,505 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates 4,141 4,145 16,137 17,408 Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (446 ) (507 ) (1,916 ) (2,442 ) Interest expense 36,418 42,317 154,486 172,905 Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates 16,070 17,753 67,108 71,867 Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other consolidated subsidiaries (1,044 ) (1,089 ) (4,240 ) (6,156 ) Abandoned projects expense 88 22 230 39 Gain on sales of real estate assets, net of taxes and noncontrolling interests' share (189 ) (229 ) (16,676 ) (4,839 ) Gain on sales of real estate assets of unconsolidated affiliates (68 ) - (68 ) (768 ) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates with negative investment 1,494 (6,062 ) (9,974 ) (7,242 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,270 ) 819 (3,270 ) Gain on deconsolidation - - - (47,879 ) Gain on consolidation (26,727 ) - (26,727 ) - Loss on impairment 625 - 1,461 - Litigation settlement (400 ) (132 ) (553 ) (2,310 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 199 (487 ) 1,055 894 Lease termination fees (144 ) (1,423 ) (2,357 ) (3,504 ) Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization 4,330 4,194 14,642 13,896 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in other consolidated subsidiaries 434 (657 ) 1,857 3,344 General and administrative expenses 16,607 14,283 67,254 64,066 Management fees and non-property level revenues (5,979 ) (4,360 ) (25,049 ) (19,087 ) Operating Partnership's share of property NOI 114,517 119,352 435,197 440,631 Non-comparable NOI 7,206 4,352 20,371 13,861 Total same-center NOI (1)(2) $ 121,723 $ 123,704 $ 455,568 $ 454,492 Total same-center NOI percentage change (1.6 )% 0.2 %

(1) CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own all or a portion of the property as of December 31, 2024, and we owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending December 31, 2024. New properties are excluded from same-center NOI, until they meet these criteria. Properties excluded from the same-center pool that would otherwise meet these criteria are properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the debt secured by the related property or return the property to the lender. (2) Due to the purchase of the Company's joint venture partner's 50% interest in CoolSprings Galleria, Oak Park Mall and West County Center during December 2024, same-center NOI is reflected at 100% for those properties for all periods.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Malls $ 86,968 $ 89,941 $ 318,288 $ 322,534 Outlet centers 5,927 5,505 22,202 21,044 Lifestyle centers 9,190 9,126 36,089 35,849 Open-air centers 13,882 13,604 56,517 53,971 Outparcels and other 5,756 5,528 22,472 21,094 Total same-center NOI $ 121,723 $ 123,704 $ 455,568 $ 454,492 Percentage Change: Malls (3.3 )% (1.3 )% Outlet centers 7.7 % 5.5 % Lifestyle centers 0.7 % 0.7 % Open-air centers 2.0 % 4.7 % Outparcels and other 4.1 % 6.5 % Total same-center NOI (1.6 )% 0.2 %

Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt (Dollars in thousands) As of December 31, 2024 Fixed Rate Variable

Rate Total Debt Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs Unamortized

Debt

Discounts (1) Total, net Consolidated debt (2) $ 1,403,798 $ 928,106 $ 2,331,904 $ (8,688 ) $ (110,536 ) $ 2,212,680 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (24,392 ) (11,403 ) (35,795 ) 168 1,803 (33,824 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 372,939 26,989 399,928 (2,613 ) - 397,315 Other debt (3) 41,122 - 41,122 - - 41,122 Company's share of consolidated, unconsolidated and other debt $ 1,793,467 $ 943,692 $ 2,737,159 $ (11,133 ) $ (108,733 ) $ 2,617,293 Weighted-average interest rate 5.18 % 7.66 % 6.03 % As of December 31, 2023 Fixed Rate Variable

Rate Total Debt Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs Unamortized

Debt

Discounts (1) Total, net Consolidated debt (2) $ 915,753 $ 1,028,213 $ 1,943,966 $ (13,221 ) $ (41,942 ) $ 1,888,803 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (25,021 ) (11,823 ) (36,844 ) 249 3,706 (32,889 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 622,169 57,274 679,443 (3,197 ) - 676,246 Other debt (3) 69,783 - 69,783 - - 69,783 Company's share of consolidated, unconsolidated and other debt $ 1,582,684 $ 1,073,664 $ 2,656,348 $ (16,169 ) $ (38,236 ) $ 2,601,943 Weighted-average interest rate 5.26 % 8.42 % 6.54 %

(1) In conjunction with the acquisition of the Company's partners' 50% joint venture interests in CoolSprings Galleria, Oak Park Mall and West County Center and the implementation of fresh start accounting upon emergence from bankruptcy, the Company recognized debt discounts equal to the difference between the outstanding balance of mortgage notes payable and the estimated fair value of such mortgage notes payable. The debt discounts are accreted as additional interest expense over the terms of the respective mortgage notes payable using the effective interest method. (2) At December 31, 2024, includes $533,377 of debt and $87,022 of unamortized debt discounts related to three properties in which the Company acquired its joint venture partner's 50% interest and now consolidates the properties. At December 31, 2023, $274,879 of debt represented the Company's 50% interest of such debt, which was included in the Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt. (3) Represents the outstanding loan balance for Alamance Crossing East, which was deconsolidated due to a loss of control when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process. Additionally, WestGate Mall was deconsolidated in September 2023 when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process, which was completed in May 2024.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Real estate assets: Land $ 588,153 $ 585,191 Buildings and improvements 1,505,232 1,216,054 2,093,385 1,801,245 Accumulated depreciation (283,785 ) (228,034 ) 1,809,600 1,573,211 Held-for-sale 56,075 - Developments in progress 5,817 8,900 Net investment in real estate assets 1,871,492 1,582,111 Cash and cash equivalents 40,791 34,188 Restricted cash 112,938 88,888 Available-for-sale securities - at fair value (amortized cost of $242,881 and $261,869 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 243,148 262,142 Receivables: Tenant 45,594 43,436 Other 2,356 2,752 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 83,465 76,458 In-place leases, net 186,561 157,639 Intangible lease assets and other assets 160,846 158,291 $ 2,747,191 $ 2,405,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 2,212,680 $ 1,888,803 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 221,647 186,485 Total liabilities 2,434,327 2,075,288 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,711,227 and 31,975,645 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (in each case, excluding 34 treasury shares) 31 32 Additional paid-in capital 694,566 719,125 Accumulated other comprehensive income 782 610 Accumulated deficit (371,833 ) (380,446 ) Total shareholders' equity 323,546 339,321 Noncontrolling interests (10,682 ) (8,704 ) Total equity 312,864 330,617 $ 2,747,191 $ 2,405,905

