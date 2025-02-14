Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 16:15 Uhr
Trelleborg AB: Acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's position in pipe repair in North America

Finanznachrichten News

Trelleborg Group has, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, signed an agreement to acquire the US-based pipe repair specialists NuFlow Technologies.

NuFlow, headquartered in Escondido, California, produces specialist liners, resins, and equipment for small-diameter pipe repair. Its manufacturing operations are in Ajax, Ontario, Canada. The business offers repair solutions for lateral and building interior pipes for residential and commercial segments. Sales in 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 180 M.

"We are delighted to welcome NuFlow to Trelleborg. This acquisition will allow us to better support customers through an enhanced local presence while the addition of interior pipe repair capability brings a new and exciting element to our already strong offering," says Jean-Paul Mindermann, Business Area President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

In May 2024, Trelleborg acquired the Finnish pipe repair specialist Boldan, strengthening the business's position in the Nordic region. Bolt-on acquisitions, combined with investments in existing operations, align with the Group's strategy to increase exposure to water infrastructure. This industry is set for significant growth as utility providers and local authorities address neglected critical infrastructure in the coming years.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

Contacts
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2024, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

