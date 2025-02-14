Trelleborg AB: Acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's position in pipe repair in North America

Trelleborg Group has, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, signed an agreement to acquire the US-based pipe repair specialists NuFlow Technologies.

NuFlow, headquartered in Escondido, California, produces specialist liners, resins, and equipment for small-diameter pipe repair. Its manufacturing operations are in Ajax, Ontario, Canada. The business offers repair solutions for lateral and building interior pipes for residential and commercial segments. Sales in 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 180 M.

"We are delighted to welcome NuFlow to Trelleborg. This acquisition will allow us to better support customers through an enhanced local presence while the addition of interior pipe repair capability brings a new and exciting element to our already strong offering," says Jean-Paul Mindermann, Business Area President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

In May 2024, Trelleborg acquired the Finnish pipe repair specialist Boldan, strengthening the business's position in the Nordic region. Bolt-on acquisitions, combined with investments in existing operations, align with the Group's strategy to increase exposure to water infrastructure. This industry is set for significant growth as utility providers and local authorities address neglected critical infrastructure in the coming years.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

