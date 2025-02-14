SGL Group ApS: SGL Group ApS announces its intention to voluntarily redeem all its outstanding senior secured bonds with ISIN NO0012826033

SGL Group ApS (the "Company") hereby announces its intention to exercise its right to make an early redemption of its senior secured callable floating rate bonds 2023/2028 with ISIN NO0012826033 (the "Existing Bonds"), in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the applicable terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds.

The redemption date for the Existing Bonds will be 03 March 2025 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption amount for the Existing Bonds shall be 103.375 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest. The applicable redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding the Existing Bond on the relevant record date, being 25 February 2025.

The Issuer's obligation to redeem the Existing Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditional upon the Issuer (i) successfully issuing its new EUR 375,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0013469957 (the "New Bonds") and (ii) satisfying the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from escrow from the New Bonds (the "Conditions"). The redemption of the Existing Bonds as described herein, and the giving of this notice, is subject to and conditional upon the satisfaction of the Conditions, and the Issuer shall not, and shall have no obligation to, redeem the Bonds pursuant to this notice unless the Conditions has been satisfied.

The Company owns on the date hereof Existing Bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 305,220,250 and such Existing Bonds will be cancelled in connection with the redemption of the Existing Bonds.

The Existing Bonds will be de-listed from Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market and the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm (as applicable) in connection with the Redemption Date.

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Martin Gregersen, Head of Group Treasury or Simon Kusk, Head of Group Finance

investor@scangl.com | (+45) 32 48 00 00

This information is information that SGL Group ApS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on 14 February 2025.