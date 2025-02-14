Anzeige
14.02.2025
Radius Recycling's 3PR Services: Enhancing Material Recovery and Landfill Diversion for Nation's Largest Brands

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Originally published in Radius Recycling's 2024 Sustainability Report

Recycling plays a crucial role in the sustainability efforts of any business.

Our 3PR Third Party Recycling services cater to the growing demand from companies, organizations, and other entities to enhance their recycling rates and materials recovery. The 3PR portfolio advances manufacturing and retail productivity, minimizes waste sent to landfills, and mitigates industrial carbon emissions for our partners.

Our comprehensive services examine the supply chains of retail, manufacturing, and industrial customers to identify and leverage materials recovery and recycling strategies for a growing array of material types. We deliver value to our customers through the income generated from recycling efforts, while also reducing the environmental impact of their activities. Through our diversified supply channels, we provide tailored recycling and logistical solutions that enable businesses to efficiently handle both post-industrial and post-consumer materials.

Helping The Home Depot® Advance Circularity

Since 2014, Radius has partnered with The Home Depot to support their goals around circularity and commitment to recycling and reuse. Our 3PR teams manage recycling programs across The Home Depot's network for ferrous and nonferrous metals, cardboard, expanded polystyrene (EPS), and plastic film, helping to keep valuable materials out of landfills.

Railcar Parts Management with TTX Company (TTX)

With a fleet of more than 175,000 railcars throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, TTX is a critical part of North America's transportation infrastructure. As a leader in railcar retirement services, Radius has supported TTX through management of its end-of-life railcar assets since 2008, and more recently by servicing 20 of the company's railcar maintenance locations.

Through our comprehensive 3PR services, Radius not only recycles valuable metals from TTX end-of-life assets, but we extract usable rail parts and return them to the company for reconditioning and reuse. In the last five years alone, Radius has processed approximately 85,000 gross tons (GT) of railcar materials for TTX, ensuring valuable resources are responsibly recycled and remain at the center of the circular economy.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Radius Recycling on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Radius Recycling
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/radius-recycling
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Radius Recycling



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
