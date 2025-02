LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc climbed against the U.S. dollar and the pound in the New York session on Friday.The franc touched more than a 2-week high of 0.8972 against the greenback.The franc edged up to 1.1319 against the pound.The currency is seen facing resistance around 0.88 against the greenback and 1.11 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX