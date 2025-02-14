WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that semaglutide, a drug commonly used for diabetes and weight loss, may also help curb alcohol intake. Published in JAMA Psychiatry, the research involved 48 adults with alcohol use disorder who were not actively seeking treatment.Half of the participants received weekly injections of semaglutide, while the rest were given a placebo. Over the nine-week trial, those on semaglutide reported fewer binge-drinking episodes and a reduced urge to drink. In a controlled lab setting, they consumed nearly half as much alcohol as the placebo group.Lead researcher Christian Hendershot, an addiction specialist at the University of Southern California, described the findings as promising but emphasized the need for larger trials. Since all study participants were overweight, the drug's safety in individuals of normal weight remains uncertain.Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, influences appetite and cravings by mimicking gut hormones that regulate hunger and satiety.Previous studies have suggested its potential to help manage other addictive behaviors, including smoking and opioid dependence. However, experts like Dr. Stephanie Widmer note that the precise mechanism behind its effects on addiction remains unclear.While there are already FDA-approved medications for alcohol use disorder, scientists are investigating semaglutide as a novel therapeutic option. A 20-week trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is currently underway to further assess its impact on alcohol consumption.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX