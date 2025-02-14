Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (the "Company" or "Synex") announced its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q2 2025"), revenue increased to $1,222,392 from $972,718 in the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024 ("Q2 2024"). Electricity sales for Q2 2025 were $1,196,925 compared with $958,446 for Q2 2024, an increase of $238,478 YoY because of increased precipitation in the region and a rate increase for our Kyuquot Utility as approved by BCUC.

The net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for Q2 2025 was $153,867 as compared to net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of $83,663 for Q2 2024. The increase in net profit is due to increased electricity generation compared to prior year.

The Company spent a total of $767,722 on the development of investigative wind licenses at Sea Breeze Power Corp., since Sea Breeze's acquisition. This includes expenses for 3rd party consultants for reviewing technical aspects of the sites and labor costs. The Company intends to continue investing resources in developing the remaining investigative wind licenses to support BC Hydro's Clean Power Call of generating at least 90% of electricity from clean or renewable sources.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an unrestricted cash balance of $271,105 as compared to $117,362 on June 30, 2024. The increase in cash is mainly due to collection from customers and unsecured non-interest-bearing short-term loan received from a related party, Russell Industries Corp. (controlled by CEO Daniel J. Russell). The Company had a restricted cash balance of $730,770 and a term deposit of $230,000 at December 31, 2024.

The total loan principal outstanding to The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada and The Empire Life Insurance Company was $12,957,878 at December 31, 2024, as compared to $13,080,196 on June 30, 2024. Loans payable on December 31, 2024, included a current portion of $487,905 and a non-current portion of $12,469,973.

Director Appointment

Synex also announced today that its board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Majed Masad to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Masad is the co-founder of Mejuri and brings over 10 years of management and leadership experience. He also previously served as a special advisor and partner at FirePower Capital. Mr. Masad received an MBA in international business and finance at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

"On behalf of the board of directors and management, I would like to welcome Majed Masad to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Masad's appointment will greatly enhance the Company's ability to pursue strategic goals and deliver maximum value for shareholders", said Daniel J. Russell, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 16 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,700 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Synex's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Synex's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved", including the potential electricity output for the Company's wind projects.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Synex is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Synex has made certain assumptions. Although Synex believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2024 and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Synex does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Synex or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241043

SOURCE: Synex Renewable Energy Corporation