Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company that owns the patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.46 million and service net revenue of $128 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.59 million for a quarterly net loss of $24 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.56 million and service net revenue of $20 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.58 million for a quarterly net loss of $207 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 54% in the fiscal 2025 third quarter and 46% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter.

The Company posted nine months of product net revenue of $4.7 million and service net revenue of $268 thousand, or total net revenue of $4.97 million for a nine-month net loss of $172.9 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $4.93 million and service net revenue of $134.3 thousand, or total net revenue of $5.1 million for a nine-month net loss of $355 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago nine months. Gross margin on product net revenue was 52.7% in the fiscal 2025 nine months and 48.5.7% in the fiscal 2024 nine months.

"The third quarter was a rebuilding period for Encision," said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. "While we were able to bring additional sales partners online, the timing was insufficient for them to make substantial contributions to the top line. During this period, we implemented enhancements to reduce internal costs. The effects of those efforts will be evident beginning in Q4. We continue to make significant progress in the development of our new product for ENT surgery and are on track to share that with the market in the first half of FY2026."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delays in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Brandon Shepard, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com

Encision Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

347,919

$

42,509

Accounts receivable

779,900

891,129

Inventories

1,363,377

1,402,338

Prepaid expenses

195,455

90,298

Total current assets

2,686,651

2,426,274

Equipment:

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment, at cost

2,675,406

2,627,726

Accumulated depreciation

(2,405,638

)

(2,373,722

)

Equipment, net

269,768

254,004

Right of use asset, net

653,249

900,787

Patents, net

175,233

164,010

Other assets

73,826

65,641

TOTAL ASSETS

3,858,727

3,810,716

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

495,015

$

346,049

Line of credit

281,527

156,685

Secured notes

47,469

42,194

Accrued compensation

225,252

184,913

Other accrued liabilities

140,593

119,804

Accrued lease liability

421,467

370,377

Total current liabilities

1,611,323

1,220,022

Long-term liability:

Secured notes

182,067

67,336

Accrued lease liability

377,952

696,610

Total liabilities

2,171,342

1,983,968

Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

--

--

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 and 11,858,627 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively

24,405,321

24,371,795

Accumulated (deficit)

(22,717,936

)

(22,545,047

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,687,385

1,826,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,858,727

$

3,810,716

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

NET REVENUE:

Product

$

1,457,402

$

1,561,103

$

4,703,181

$

4,927,069

Service

128,179

20,461

268,718

134,269

Total revenue

1,585,581

1,581,564

4,971,899

5,061,338

COST OF REVENUE:

Product

667,004

843,216

2,217,524

2,539,708

Service

68,287

11,109

132,941

69,057

Total cost of revenue

735,291

854,325

2,350,465

2,608,765

GROSS PROFIT

850,290

727,239

2,621,434

2,452,573

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Sales and marketing

377,153

413,992

1,258,870

1,236,770

General and administrative

355,200

351,569

1,080,507

1,106,703

Research and development

138,804

151,077

433,500

420,351

Total operating expenses

871,157

916,638

2,772,877

2,763,824

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(20,867

)

(189,399

)

(151,443

)

(311,251

)

Interest expense, net

(9,508

)

(21,065

)

(26,475

)

(52,148

)

Other income (expense), net

5,707

3,334

5,028

8,287

Interest expense and other income
(expense), net

(3,801

)

(17,731

)

(21,447

)

(43,861

)

(LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION
FOR INCOME TAXES

(24,668

)

(207,130

)

(172,890

)

(355,112

)

Provision for income taxes

--

--

--

--

NET (LOSS)

$

(24,668

)

$

(207,130

)

$

(172,890

)

$

(355,112

)

Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares-basic and diluted

11,877,469

11,769,543

11,875,917

11,769,543

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Cash flows (used in) operating activities:

Net (loss)

(172,890

)

(355,112

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

57,855

64,357

Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options

34,975

53,306

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

7,281

63,000

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Right of use asset, net

(20,030

)

(29,664

)

Accounts receivable

111,230

(2,391

)

Inventories

31,680

282,017

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(113,343

)

(30,055

)

Accounts payable

148,967

48,876

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

61,129

61,018

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

146,854

155,352

Cash flows (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(61,334

)

(12,051

)

Patent costs

(23,509

)

(20,177

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(84,843

)

(32,228

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowing from line of credit

281,527

--

(Payments) from options exercised

(1,449

)

--

(Paydown) Secured notes

(36,679

)

(212,851

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

243,399

(212,851

)

Net increase in cash

305,410

(89,727

)

Cash, beginning of fiscal year

42,509

188,966

Cash, end of fiscal quarter

347,919

99,239

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

26,475

$

52,148

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



