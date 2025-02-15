Recent developments in the AI sector have significantly impacted Nvidia's market position, with the emergence of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek causing notable market volatility. Despite this temporary setback, analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, citing the increasing complexity of AI applications and growing demand for high-performance chips. The upcoming launch of Blackwell chips and projected data center revenue growth exceeding 60% by fiscal year 2026 further bolster positive market sentiment. The imminent GTC conference on March 17 is expected to showcase significant advances in physical AI and robotics, potentially providing additional market momentum.

Strategic Investment Shifts

In a significant portfolio restructuring during Q4 2024, Nvidia reduced its investment volume from $432.91 million to $304.52 million. The company notably decreased its stake in Arm Holdings by 44% to 1.1 million shares while completely divesting from several technology firms. Simultaneously, Nvidia strategically entered new positions, including a substantial investment in autonomous driving specialist WeRide and European AI cloud company Nebius, demonstrating a calculated shift in its investment focus toward emerging AI technologies.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...